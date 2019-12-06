temtum Launches World’s First Decentralized Text Message Payments

articles liés
-
BitcoinBlink Launches Fast, Compliant and Regulated Crypto Exchange
-
bitFlyer lance “Instant Buy” pour rendre l’achat de crypto-monnaies plus accessible
-
First blockchain-based national payment system in operation in Cambodia
-
HomiEx and Xanpool Partner to Explore Fiat Gateway in SE Asia
-
3iQ Files The Bitcoin Fund IPO
temtum (temtum.com), the quantum-secure, efficient, and carbon-neutral cryptocurrency network capable of 120,000 transactions per second, today announced the launch of its SMS payments system. As the first decentralized, network-based SMS payments solution, temtum allows anyone to send cryptocurrency instantly via SMS, with no fees and no need for a smartphone. temtum’s SMS payments allow the estimated 1.7 billion unbanked people to share funds directly, without third-party oversight.
To sign up, a user need only access the internet once to create a free temtum web wallet, add funds, and link their phone number. Once the user confirms their phone number via SMS, they can send temtum—the network’s cryptocurrency—to anyone else with a mobile phone number. If the recipient does not have a temtum web wallet, the funds are held in a ghost account on the blockchain until they’re able to access the internet to sign up for a web wallet. Once they sign up for a web wallet, their funds instantly appear. Users can also send SMS messages to find out their account history and wallet balance.
temtum’s SMS payments have zero embedded transaction costs and extremely secure, with two-factor authentication and private passwords that are not stored by the network. While other SMS payment systems rely on third-party payment processors, temtum’s SMS payments are network-based and decentralized on temtum’s Temporal blockchain. This protects wallet holders’ funds and transactions from the oversight of corrupt banks and politicians.
“You shouldn’t need a smartphone to use cryptocurrency. We developed temtum as a decentralized network that requires almost zero computational resources or infrastructure. With temtum SMS payments, anyone can send and receive cryptocurrency with no fees and nothing more than a phone number,” said Richard Dennis, Founder and CEO of temtum. “While many others have worked to develop this type of technology, we’re proud to be the first with a fully functional, decentralized, network-based SMS payments solution ready for users to adopt worldwide.”
The temtum network was designed as a new architecture built from the ground up to transform the way that value is exchanged and stored. temtum can be used on a standalone basis from wallet to wallet, via SMS, or integrated into payment systems worldwide using a simple QR code. To download the temtum mobile wallet, please visit https://temtum.com/wallets.
ABOUT TEMTUM
temtum is a fully deployed digital currency that is ultra-fast, quantum-secure, infinitely scalable and energy efficient. temtum, developed following five years of academic research, is the next generation of currency with a patent-pending unique architecture solving the fundamental limitations of blockchain networks including speed, security, scalability and energy usage.
temtum.com
To sign up, a user need only access the internet once to create a free temtum web wallet, add funds, and link their phone number. Once the user confirms their phone number via SMS, they can send temtum—the network’s cryptocurrency—to anyone else with a mobile phone number. If the recipient does not have a temtum web wallet, the funds are held in a ghost account on the blockchain until they’re able to access the internet to sign up for a web wallet. Once they sign up for a web wallet, their funds instantly appear. Users can also send SMS messages to find out their account history and wallet balance.
temtum’s SMS payments have zero embedded transaction costs and extremely secure, with two-factor authentication and private passwords that are not stored by the network. While other SMS payment systems rely on third-party payment processors, temtum’s SMS payments are network-based and decentralized on temtum’s Temporal blockchain. This protects wallet holders’ funds and transactions from the oversight of corrupt banks and politicians.
“You shouldn’t need a smartphone to use cryptocurrency. We developed temtum as a decentralized network that requires almost zero computational resources or infrastructure. With temtum SMS payments, anyone can send and receive cryptocurrency with no fees and nothing more than a phone number,” said Richard Dennis, Founder and CEO of temtum. “While many others have worked to develop this type of technology, we’re proud to be the first with a fully functional, decentralized, network-based SMS payments solution ready for users to adopt worldwide.”
The temtum network was designed as a new architecture built from the ground up to transform the way that value is exchanged and stored. temtum can be used on a standalone basis from wallet to wallet, via SMS, or integrated into payment systems worldwide using a simple QR code. To download the temtum mobile wallet, please visit https://temtum.com/wallets.
ABOUT TEMTUM
temtum is a fully deployed digital currency that is ultra-fast, quantum-secure, infinitely scalable and energy efficient. temtum, developed following five years of academic research, is the next generation of currency with a patent-pending unique architecture solving the fundamental limitations of blockchain networks including speed, security, scalability and energy usage.
temtum.com
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.