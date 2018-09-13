Zurich’s Trust Square to become world’s largest blockchain hub

Right from its start in April 2018, Trust Square’s more than 200 desks have been fully booked. Some 40 startups and research projects are currently working at the hub in the heart of Zurich on various blockchain use-cases. Building on this success, Trust Square has now announced it will increase its capacity in the fourth quarter of this year by renting additional office space at its current location. With the expansion from today’s 2,300 to more than 3,000 square metres, Trust Square is turning into the world’s largest blockchain hub.



In addition to the expansion, Trust Square has renewed its lease at Bahnhofstrasse until the end of 2019 and is currently in discussions about a further extension. In parallel, Trust Square is assessing options for a longer-term location.



NEO and Circle join list of Trust Square residents

In September, Trust Square will add two further high-profile names to its list of residents with the blockchain project NEO establishing its presence at Bahnhofstrasse and crypto finance company Circle moving into the Zurich hub. Welcoming these global and highly respected projects to Trust Square, further underscores the attractiveness of Switzerland as a blockchain location.



Trust Square co-founder Daniel Gasteiger said: “There’s a huge demand for a place like Trust Square. We’re particularly pleased about the diversity and quality of companies and projects that have taken up residence at our hub. Turning Trust Square into the world’s largest blockchain hub will further increase its appeal to blockchain experts from around the globe.”



Head of the Department for Economic Affairs of the Canton of Zurich Carmen Walker Späh was equally pleased about the strong demand for additional working space at Trust Square: “The highly dynamic development underscores the importance of Zurich as an international blockchain location. The combination of startups, established players, research institutions and conducive framework conditions seems to be the ideal recipe for success.”



Open day on 20 September

On 20 September, Trust Square will open its doors to the public. Everybody is invited to see first-hand how the 40 companies and projects located at Trust Square are researching different aspects of blockchain technology and developing use-cases. No registration required.



Location: Trust Square, Bahnhofstrasse 3, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland

Date: 20 September 2018

Time: 2pm - 6pm



* * *



About Trust Square

Right in the heart of Switzerland’s commercial centre, Trust Square offers blockchain ventures, researchers and investors a place where they can bring their ideas to life. Today, 200 workstations are located on three floors, spanning 2,300 square metres on Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the hub will expand to more than 3,000 square metres of available office space and over 300 desks. Trust Square is privately funded and run by a team of five founders. The centre works closely with ETH Zurich, the Universities of Zurich and Basel, the Universities of Applied Sciences Rapperswil HSR and Lucerne, and the Business and Economic Development Division of the Canton of Zurich.

trustsquare.ch

