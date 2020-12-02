Yseop Launches New Codeless AI Platform for Business Users to Unlock the Full Potential of Intelligent Reporting Automation

Yseop’s experience has shown that AI's full potential can only be harnessed when put directly in the hands of business users, such as analysts, CFOs or COOs. AFA is a truly business user-centric intelligence report automation tool, which represents a significant step in the democratization of AI.



The platform empowers business users to automate data analysis and text reports generation from any structured data and any sources. With Yseop's revolutionary and patented “intentions” model that mimics financial analysts' thinking, business users with no coding skills can accurately produce complex financial reports faster. AFA integrates data exploration and alerts to highlight key variations and values, allowing business users to quickly identify and examine specific events while providing valuable contextual elements. The cutting-edge Feedback Loop, Yseop's built-in machine learning technology, identifies users' natural writing style and syntax preferences to achieve perfect storytelling and narration.



As explained in Gartner Research on Hype Cycle for Analytics and Business Intelligence 2020, leaders should consider innovative technologies such as NLG as “it supports a number of productivity-enhancing use cases that reduce the need for writers (such as of financial reports, sports analysis or product recommendations) outside analytics”. “Moreover, it will reduce the time and cost involved in creating regular operational and regulatory batch reports.”*



“We are very proud to launch our turnkey solution Augmented Financial Analyst. It is our conviction that putting business users at the heart of our powerful and intelligent report automation solution will unlock finance departments’ productivity.” said Emmanuel Walckenaer, CEO of Yseop. “Feedback from initial users is very enthusiastic. Early adopters are so thrilled to see the immediate benefits that they are already working on incorporating multiple additional reports automation use cases, beyond what they originally envisioned.” he added.



*Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Analytics and Business Intelligence, 2020, Austin Kronz, Jim Hare, Peter Krensky, 05 August 2020.



Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.





About Yseop:

Founded in 2008 and based in North and South America, and Europe, Yseop specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) and is a recognized pioneer in Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology. Yseop is rapidly expanding globally, providing enterprise-level automation solutions for some of the world’s largest companies in a variety of industries including finance (Credit Agricole, Factset, BNP Paribas), pharmaceuticals (Sanofi) and computer software company (Oracle). Yseop also partners with strategic consulting firms and system integrators including CapGemini, Accenture and LTI, who support the adoption and deployment of Yseop’s NLG solution.



With its multi award-winning NLG technology, Yseop is revolutionizing the way analysis and reporting is done. Yseop’s powerful and user-friendly Augmented Analyst solution allows business users to seamlessly and quickly build and automate the generation of text reports from any structured data.



At Yseop, we exist to support companies through this digital transformation. We believe that our cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology allows businesses to increase the efficiency of their operations and enables people to accomplish less tedious tasks and allows them to use that saved time to do more added-value and creative work.



