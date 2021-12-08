What is a Forex CRM, and Why do You Need One?

articles liés
Brokers often take a unique approach to customer relationship management at this level. They design a CRM personalized to their specific aims, strategies, and vision for servicing traders.
Trading platforms, instruments, and trade assets are all believed to be interchangeable, as is the case with all financial instruments. Therefore, a successful customer relationship management system may assist a broker in achieving a considerable competitive advantage while also generating a good return on his investment.
The use of a CRM helps an organization better understand and connect with customers, traders, and novice market participants interested in trading on the broker's platform and enhance relationships with existing customers and clients. That implies that the broker may set up lead generation and communication tools, such as multi-level affiliate programs and reporting, combined with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which will benefit both the broker and the traders.
What Role Does CRM Play in FX Brokers' Businesses?
Investing in a high-quality CRM system for your company is one of the most significant decisions you'll make. A decent Forex CRM will provide you the ability to execute a wide variety of duties while also providing you with access to an encyclopedic understanding of your client base. It is possible to get information on customer satisfaction levels from the data that has been collected, and this knowledge may be advantageous in converting leads into customers. The average solution will not suffice in today's highly competitive environment, and you cannot afford to settle for anything other than the best.
We'll look at some of the characteristics of Forex broker CRM that justify its deployment in a business.
- Recruiting new merchants
Your sales and marketing team should be contacted first, followed by finance management. Next, you'll need a method for tracking customer contacts across your whole sales funnel. To create leads, sales procedures must be monitored appropriately, and payments must be made on time and in an acceptable manner. Your sales will attract a large number of new customers. Keeping track of dozens, if not hundreds, of potential consumers each week does not seem to be difficult to fathom. Automated messaging, link monitoring and attribution, and an easy-to-use client cabinets setup are necessary. Finally, you need a system capable of managing all of your company’s transactions efficiently and accurately.
- Acquiring new consumers
When onboarding new customers, your brokerage's back-office staff is faced with the job of safeguarding your company from fraudsters, money laundering, and legal complications.
Third-party compliance verification solutions may be integrated directly into your CRM system to accelerate the onboarding process even more. Depending on the significant compliance concerns detected during this evaluation, your back office staff will get an automated approval, rejection, or human flagging, which they may then investigate further. A FX customer relationship management system gives you peace of mind by ensuring that all back-office decisions are made appropriately.
- Long-term client retention
You want to maintain traders' business as long as possible since you provide a service to them. In addition, keeping customers enables you to maximize your marketing dollars for your items or services.
On the other hand, retaining merchants is a challenging endeavor. It's tough to discuss money and emotions together. It may be advantageous to have a firm grasp of your customer and their actions. It is vital to discover vulnerable accounts in the system and potential trader abandonment signals before they cause significant harm.
- Account's Interactions
As a result, your website now has approved clients as well as active accounts. As discussed before, you must now make it possible for your traders to send and receive money in a timely way. Payment service providers (PSPs) services are quite valuable in these scenarios. Following account approval, traders may make deposits using a customer relationship management system for FX brokers and associated client sites.
Brokers often link the system to a range of well-known PSPs during the system installation process. In certain instances, your brokerage may need to establish agreements with regional payment service providers (PSPs) to accommodate your customers' payment preferences better. Customizing the system is a worthwhile investment. It allows you to make deposits using the area's preferred payment option.
- A broader reporting network
Everything is running well, and your new brokerage firm is gaining momentum. However, your life will be simpler if you engage with a reliable FX CRM. The expanded reporting network's information is precise to the tiniest detail. An early warning system may alert the owner of a business to a potentially dangerous trend, and timely updates can assist in resolving the problem.
B2Core: What is it and What Essential Benefits Does it Have?
CRM is now gaining traction across a wide range of industries. In 2023, the worldwide CRM market is estimated by the CRM Software Market Research Report - Worldwide Forecast reaches 35 billion USD, a 35 percent growth from the current level. As statistics get more complex and the need for data quality and analysis grows, FX brokers need a highly professional CRM to turn numbers into leads and even business opportunities. Senior management may complete the activity, but the data gathering and acquisition process should be entirely automated. Hence, the significance of a customer relationship management system.
B2Core is a solution for brokerage businesses looking for the best. To make your business more successful, you'll need a product that incorporates a trader's room, a back office, and a customer relationship management system.
Over 150 financial organizations utilize B2Core, including forex brokers, cryptocurrency exchanges, margin exchanges, and more. Because the product comes in three different packages (Basic, Advanced, and Enterprise), every company owner may choose the one best suits their requirements. This has led to an increase in popularity.
What are B2Core's most important advantages?
- Protective measures are in place at the highest level. To protect both brokers and traders, a wide range of tools are used.
- It has a lot of sophisticated options. You may access all of the features at any time.
- There's no limit to the number of languages. Access to B2Core is available in all the languages needed to differentiate and make the product user-friendly for its intended audience.
- A panel of administrators. Analytical insights and extensive administrative abilities are at your fingertips right now.
B2Core can be set up to work with the most prominent trading platforms in a matter of minutes. In addition, a free trial version of the solution may be requested by business owners to see for themselves just how innovative the solution is.
B2Core is a must-have for business owners who wish to dominate the market and harness creativity. As a result, forex brokers' ability to operate their operations and boost their profit margins is greatly enhanced by using forex CRM. Additionally, to better serve your customers and integrate your current front-end, a customer relationship management system is an absolute need in today's increasingly dynamic market.
Client Cabinets Concept for Your Brokerage
B2Core takes on a new identity, including a slew of new features and culminating in a unique and one-of-a-kind customized solution for clients. B2Core offers a much-improved user experience in comparison to the company's previous edition. It integrates all last Traders room elements, such as the client area, and moves its existing SaaS solution to the forefront of the financial services industry.
Businesses seeking a solution capable of meeting a broader and more customized range of requirements than the industry-standard traders room solution will find that B2Core exceeds expectations and outperforms competitors with a range of advanced features that can be customized for each type of organization. With B2Core, businesses no longer have to accept a one-size-fits-all solution.
B2Core is a must-have for every professional company, including foreign exchange and cryptocurrency brokers, converters, spot and margin exchanges, EMIs, and cryptocurrency wallets, since it adds a critical dimension to the present Trader's Room offering:
- The layout of a Dynamic Advanced User Interface
The new capabilities give all Exchange clients a fantastic opportunity to use one of the most potent front-end layouts available. The Exchange's end users will have total control over their workspaces, allowing them to optimize their trading performance while maintaining a high degree of user satisfaction.
For instance, users may now rearrange the blocks of order books, watchlists, charts, and trading history and alter the size and order of these windows to improve the platform's usability and customization. Additionally, many workspaces may be set up to give users separate locations for various trading purposes.
Market Depth is another new metric representing the market's ability to accommodate relatively large market orders without influencing the underlying item's price. For example, the market depth of a currency pair is determined by the number and breadth of open orders.
Volume grouping is a critical update component since it allows users to evaluate the platform's most liquid assets. It is accessed through the order book for each instrument.
Finally, the Watchlist widget is now compatible with the Trading UI's workspaces. Users may construct a list of pairs to track and see current prices, volumes, and 24-hour highs and lows in a single location.
By and large, the Trading UI now satisfies all of the criteria of experienced traders who rely on it to monitor massive amounts of data daily.
- Advanced Anti-Fraud System Constructed at Home
B2Core's Advanced Anti-Fraud Homemade System is an automatic withdrawal system that includes security alerts and other measures to help prevent money laundering and trade fraud on the site.
- Sum-Sub WebSDK integration
Sum-Sub WebSDK integration offers complete and highly customizable Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, enabling business owners to save money on legal department expenses by outsourcing everything to the technology supplier.
- PrimeXM and OneZero integration
Along with significant integration with the industry's top trading platforms MetaTrader 4 and 5, B2Core now supports PrimeXM, OneZero, dxTrade, and B2Trader, bringing the total to six trading platforms. As a result, B2Broker can now enable its clients to reach a more excellent range of end customers internationally.
- Ticketing System
B2Core, which is currently integrated with SupportPal, now adds a module that allows clients to give customer support through tickets inside B2Core. Adopting the Ticket System ensures that everything is recorded and treated uniformly rather than providing support through Skype or other social media platforms, where information is susceptible to being lost.
- MT Analytics in its entirety
The main trading platform interface between B2Core and MetaTrader 4 and 5 allows end customers to monitor all MetaTrader account activity directly from their Trader's Room account. As seen, this allows the user to validate both his requirements and actions using a single solution:
- Addresses for Withdrawal on the Whitelist
New safelist functionality has been added, which is a whitelist of withdrawal addresses. This provides an additional degree of safety for end-users since they may choose their preferred, trusted wallets for withdrawal, guaranteeing that the system logs out only those wallets. Google Authenticator 2FA was used to develop the new security solution.
- A Comprehensive Package to Meet the Needs of Your Business
In general, B2Core delivers a host of essential new adjustable features, enabling users to pick and select the aspects that work best for them. As a result, it is a critical solution for any firm capable of managing the client-facing operations of any financial enterprise, regardless of its complexity. Not only is B2Core highly customizable, but it is also an exceptionally efficient, high-performance system that beats all other one-size-fits-all client cabinets solutions on the market, and most importantly, one that your users will like.
Improve the efficiency of your organization with a new generation of professional software that enables brokers and exchanges to handle all of their customers, administrators, and IB partners in one convenient location.
