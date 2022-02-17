Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

Web3 Savings Protocol Alpine Announces $1.8M Pre-Seed Round


Strategic investors include Alex Pack (Former Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Dragonfly Capital), Ed Roman (Hack VC), Shima Capital, Script VC, and more.



Web3 Savings Protocol Alpine Announces $1.8M Pre-Seed Round
Alpine a new Web3 protocol that helps users automate their savings and grow their crypto holdings — announced today that it closed an oversubscribed $1.8M pre-seed round led by Alex Pack (Former Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Dragonfly Capital) and Ed Roman (Hack VC). The Alpine team will use the funds to accelerate the development and launch of their public testnet.

The round also included participation from Shima Capital, Script VC, and leading founders and operators from the crypto and traditional technology ecosystem, including Jaynti “JD” Kanani (Co-Founder, CEO of Polygon), Forest Browning (Co-Founder of Audius), Daniel Nadler (Founder of Kensho, acq. S&P), Stanford Liu (Head of Research at Terra & Mirror), Cecilia Li (Formless Capital), and more.

"We are still in the early days of Web3 and DeFi, and believe there is a significant opportunity to democratize access to wealth creation with as little as one dollar,” said Tarik Moon, Founder and CEO of Alpine. "These funds are the first step in helping us bring the benefits of Web3 to the next 100 million retail customers.“

After examining the current pitfalls limiting the growth of the space, the Alpine Team determined that simply building an application layer would be insufficient to solve the challenges of a poor UX and expensive transaction fees. To that end, they set out to build the first protocol that would merge the speed and cost benefits of chains like Polygon, Solana, etc. with the liquidity benefits of established Layer-1s like Ethereum.

What emerged was the idea for Alpine One Protocol, the first true cross-chain asset-management protocol that can be used by all. Current solutions have attempted to solve the fragmentation problem by aggregating protocols on dashboards, creating multi-chain views, and providing access to bridging solutions. Unfortunately, they continue to perpetuate the core issues that have limited widespread adoption — complexity and high transaction costs. With Alpine One, diversification and affordable investing is built-in so that any investor, small or large, can now access countless assets and protocols from a single, simple, and affordable location.

Stanford Liu of Terra / Mirror, expressed, “Similar to innovations such as ETFs or mutual funds in traditional finance, I believe Alpine is a groundbreaking tool that will enable retail investors to easily participate in the DeFi economy and get returns that are orders of magnitude better than traditional financial institutions.”

Moreover, the Alpine dApp, the first application built on the protocol, will provide crypto-native and crypto-curious users alike a simple, streamlined experience that makes investing in crypto as easy as buying an ETF. Users can connect their bank accounts or crypto-wallets and purchase a number of diversified baskets that can both generate yield and provide broad asset exposure — all with near-to-zero fees.

Jaynti “JD” Kanani of Polygon shared, "I'm very excited about Alpine's mission to expand economic opportunities for all investors. DeFi is one of the fastest-growing segments in blockchain technologies, and we believe Alpine will open access to DeFi for millions of investors."

The team is comprised of seasoned builders with experience in traditional technology, blockchain, and quantitative finance at institutions like Goldman Sachs, DE Shaw, Google, and Salesforce. CEO and Founder, Tarik Moon, came up with the idea based on his time at Goldman Sachs applying proven practices to help investors maximize returns while minimizing risk. The early team identified that high transaction costs and complex user experiences in DeFi today are holding back widespread adoption and founded Alpine to solve these known pain points and make the benefits of DeFi investing accessible to all.

About Alpine
Alpine is a Web3 protocol and dApp that helps users automate their savings and grow their crypto holdings by getting rid of high fees and complexity. Alpine is founded by experienced blockchain founders with backgrounds in top financial institutions and technology companies including Goldman Sachs, DE Shaw, Google, and Salesforce, and is backed by top tier investors including the founders of Polygon, Audius, and Dragonfly Capital.
https://tryalpine.com/

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Jeudi 17 Février 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Josh Rayner Joins Hut 8 Mining as VP of Sales

AlgoTrader Raises $4.5M in Pre-Series B To Continue Digital Asset Growth Strategy

Web3 Savings Protocol Alpine Announces $1.8M Pre-Seed Round

4 tendances design dans le monde de la finance

Capital.com appoints ex-IG Group director to steer UK business

Crypto-as-a-Service : Comment se différencier de la concurrence ?

L’arnaque aux cryptomonnaies

Damae Medical lève 5M€ pour le dépistage non-invasif des cancers de la peau

Edmond de Rothschild Corporate Finance conseille les actionnaires de BIOSSUN lors de la cession du groupe à StellaGroup

Licences informatiques en entreprise : 40 milliards de dollars de ressources non exploitées dans le monde*

Voir plus >

JOBS

Stephen Hess, Head of Product at Solana Labs, to Become CEO of Metaplex Studios, Doubling Down on Infrastructure for NFTs

Bitfury Group Appoints Former OCC Senior Deputy Comptroller and Chief Counsel Jonathan Gould Chief Legal Officer

The Algorand Foundation Announces Staci Warden as New CEO

PayPal welcomes leading experts in DLT, economics and regulation to Blockchain, Crypto and Digital Currencies advisory council

Laurent Lamoureux rejoint BDO comme associé

Orsay Avocats Associés accueille Pierre Hesnault en qualité de nouvel associé

Hugues Déprez prend un poste de directeur au sein du cabinet Avanty

BD Multimédia : une entrée remarquée sur le marché des NFT

ABBYY : James Ritter est promu au poste de CFO

Fromont Briens nomme Jérémy Spinelli en tant qu’associé au sein de son bureau de Paris

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Salt Security lève 140M$ à l’issue d’une levée de fonds de série D menée par CapitalG, portant sa valorisation à 1,4 milliards de dollars

Alma lève 210M€ pour bâtir un commerce équilibré

DS Avocats conseille La Fabrique by CA dans l’acquisition de SFPMEI

Sardine Closes $19.5M in Series A Funding from Andreessen Horowitz and NYCA

Ownera Named Title Sponsor of 4th Annual Security Token Summit this May in New York City

Mercer annonce le closing final de son 6ème millésime de fonds non coté de la série « Mercer Private Investment Partners » à 4,3 milliards d’euros

manager.one simplifie le processus d’augmentation de capital

Stephen Hess, Head of Product at Solana Labs, to Become CEO of Metaplex Studios, Doubling Down on Infrastructure for NFTs

Les banques sont-elles prêtes à gérer des milliards d’interactions personnalisées avec leurs clients ?

SingularityDAO’s AI-powered tokens are outperforming crypto markets by nearly 13%