WOOTRADE Announces Strategic Partnership with Injective Protocol

articles liés
-
Behavioural biometrics set to replace bank passwords
-
Tether Token Surges to Become Third Largest Cryptocurrency
-
Tezos and XTZ now have AML compliance solution through Coinfirm
-
Global Digital Assets and Alpha Sigma Capital win $350 Million Dollar Mandate from LehmanBush
-
BitPay Launches Prepaid Mastercard in the United States
Injective Protocol officially announces a strategic partnership with WOOTRADE, a leading digital asset dark pool, to combine resources to focus on increasing user adoption in the Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) space. The collaboration will bring together a series of initiatives such as implementing liquidity management, designing crypto asset derivative products and markets, and establishing an international corporate brand.
Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) are one of the most widely talked about topics in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). It is often considered to be the inevitable next evolution of digital asset exchanges due to addressing the growing problems with centralized exchanges such as the lack of transparency in transactions and frequent loss of assets due to hacking or becoming victims to social engineering.
Injective Protocol is a decentralized layer-2 peer-to-peer protocol that aims to enable fast and secure perpetual swaps, futures, leverage and spot transactions on Ethereum. The partnership will facilitate the transaction by leveraging WOOTRADE's transaction depth of 100 BTC with a spread of 0.05%. This liquidity stems from the in-depth aggregation of major exchanges, and the support of quantitative investment research institution Kronos Research for market-making strategies. Kronos has a daily transaction volume of $1 billion. In order to provide sufficient liquidity, WOOTRADE will also provide a low rate of 0% for connected exchanges, which saves hedge costs for exchanges. All in all, this collaborative effort will lead to a paradigm shift in the DeFi world.
WOOTRADE was incubated by Kronos Research, a leading quantitative investment research institution, and is funded by distributed capital from DFund, SNZ, Hashkey, as well as vector capital investment. The dark pool has a team that brings extensive experience in trading crypto assets and secondary assets. The top institutional trader has the technical expertise to manage high-level crypto market derivative products. Injective Protocol's derivatives protocol and technology-driven ecology can provide institutional traders, such as Kronos Research, with the ideal environment and conditions for the fastest, safest and most fair service for its markets and products.
About Injective Protocol
Founded in 2018, Injective Protocol is a fully decentralized, front-running proof layer-2 decentralized exchange. The protocol is based on the Cosmos-SDK and Ethereum network that integrates a verifiable delay function (VDF) to prevent transaction fraud and front-running. Along with early incubation by Binance Labs, they have received support from other top-tier international investment firms.
injectiveprotocol.com
Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) are one of the most widely talked about topics in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). It is often considered to be the inevitable next evolution of digital asset exchanges due to addressing the growing problems with centralized exchanges such as the lack of transparency in transactions and frequent loss of assets due to hacking or becoming victims to social engineering.
Injective Protocol is a decentralized layer-2 peer-to-peer protocol that aims to enable fast and secure perpetual swaps, futures, leverage and spot transactions on Ethereum. The partnership will facilitate the transaction by leveraging WOOTRADE's transaction depth of 100 BTC with a spread of 0.05%. This liquidity stems from the in-depth aggregation of major exchanges, and the support of quantitative investment research institution Kronos Research for market-making strategies. Kronos has a daily transaction volume of $1 billion. In order to provide sufficient liquidity, WOOTRADE will also provide a low rate of 0% for connected exchanges, which saves hedge costs for exchanges. All in all, this collaborative effort will lead to a paradigm shift in the DeFi world.
WOOTRADE was incubated by Kronos Research, a leading quantitative investment research institution, and is funded by distributed capital from DFund, SNZ, Hashkey, as well as vector capital investment. The dark pool has a team that brings extensive experience in trading crypto assets and secondary assets. The top institutional trader has the technical expertise to manage high-level crypto market derivative products. Injective Protocol's derivatives protocol and technology-driven ecology can provide institutional traders, such as Kronos Research, with the ideal environment and conditions for the fastest, safest and most fair service for its markets and products.
About Injective Protocol
Founded in 2018, Injective Protocol is a fully decentralized, front-running proof layer-2 decentralized exchange. The protocol is based on the Cosmos-SDK and Ethereum network that integrates a verifiable delay function (VDF) to prevent transaction fraud and front-running. Along with early incubation by Binance Labs, they have received support from other top-tier international investment firms.
injectiveprotocol.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Chaineum : Investment banking platform
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain technology investor
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech boutique investment bank
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain technology investor
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech boutique investment bank