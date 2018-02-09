UniBank Announces New Board Appointments and CFO

Bryant Park is an investment banker with Baird. He specializes in equity offerings, mergers and acquisitions and other financial advisory services. Mr. Park holds a JD from the Northwestern University School of Law and a BA from the University of California, Berkeley.



Cindy Runger has over 20 years of experience in wealth management, law, and public policy. She also serves on various boards, and is the President of the Rotary Club of Seattle. Ms. Runger holds a JD from Gonzaga University School of Law and a BA from Gonzaga University.



Ronald Oh has been in the hospitality industry for 22 years and is currently the General Manager of a Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites in Seattle. He also serves on various boards, and is the President of the Washington Korean Hotel Association. Mr. Oh holds a BS from the University of Oregon.



Concurrently, directors Yong Han and John Yu have retired from their positions. Mr. Han had been the chairman of the board and served as a director since the Bank’s inception in 2006. He has been succeeded by Chairman Benjamin Lee. Mr. Yu had served as a director since 2008.



“We are fortunate to have such distinguished and diverse new board members. Each of them brings tremendous experience from their respective industries,” said Benjamin Lee. “At the same time we would like to thank the outgoing members for their dedication and efforts over the years. They have been instrumental to the Bank’s success.”



UniBank is also pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Bai as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the Bank from Puget Sound Bank where he served as the VP of Financial Reporting and Analytics. Mr. Bai has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry overall, holding key roles in finance, accounting, strategic planning and operations. Mr. Bai holds an MBA from the University of Washington and a BA from UCLA.



“We are excited to have Simon join UniBank. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Peter Park, CEO of UniBank. “He is also a great cultural fit, and is someone who can help shape the bank to actualize our growth plans.”



About UniBank

UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTC Pink:UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state. Based in Lynnwood, Washington, the bank was founded in 2006 to serve the small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches – Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma – online, or through the Bank’s ATM network.

UniBankUSA.com

