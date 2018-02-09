Journal quotidien finance-innovation daily news
Financial Year Financial Year
http://www.finyear.com
Journal quotidien Finyear : finance-innovation all the year
 
 
 
              



UniBank Announces New Board Appointments and CFO


UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTC Pink:UNIF), is pleased to announce the appointments of Bryant Park, Cindy Runger and Ronald Oh to the board of directors.



articles liés
Bryant Park is an investment banker with Baird. He specializes in equity offerings, mergers and acquisitions and other financial advisory services. Mr. Park holds a JD from the Northwestern University School of Law and a BA from the University of California, Berkeley.

Cindy Runger has over 20 years of experience in wealth management, law, and public policy. She also serves on various boards, and is the President of the Rotary Club of Seattle. Ms. Runger holds a JD from Gonzaga University School of Law and a BA from Gonzaga University.

Ronald Oh has been in the hospitality industry for 22 years and is currently the General Manager of a Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites in Seattle. He also serves on various boards, and is the President of the Washington Korean Hotel Association. Mr. Oh holds a BS from the University of Oregon.

Concurrently, directors Yong Han and John Yu have retired from their positions. Mr. Han had been the chairman of the board and served as a director since the Bank’s inception in 2006. He has been succeeded by Chairman Benjamin Lee. Mr. Yu had served as a director since 2008.

“We are fortunate to have such distinguished and diverse new board members. Each of them brings tremendous experience from their respective industries,” said Benjamin Lee. “At the same time we would like to thank the outgoing members for their dedication and efforts over the years. They have been instrumental to the Bank’s success.”

UniBank is also pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Bai as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the Bank from Puget Sound Bank where he served as the VP of Financial Reporting and Analytics. Mr. Bai has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry overall, holding key roles in finance, accounting, strategic planning and operations. Mr. Bai holds an MBA from the University of Washington and a BA from UCLA.

“We are excited to have Simon join UniBank. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Peter Park, CEO of UniBank. “He is also a great cultural fit, and is someone who can help shape the bank to actualize our growth plans.”

About UniBank
UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTC Pink:UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state. Based in Lynnwood, Washington, the bank was founded in 2006 to serve the small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches – Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma – online, or through the Bank’s ATM network.
UniBankUSA.com

Les médias du groupe Finyear

Lisez gratuitement :

FINYEAR

Le quotidien Finyear :
- Finyear Quotidien

Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Finyear Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation & Digital transformation.

Ses 4 lettres mensuelles digitales :
- Le Directeur Financier
- Le Trésorier
- Le Credit Manager
- The Chief Digital Officer

Finyear magazine trimestriel digital :
- Finyear Magazine

Un seul formulaire d'abonnement pour choisir de recevoir un ou plusieurs médias Finyear

BLOCKCHAIN DAILY NEWS

Le quotidien Blockchain Daily News :
- Blockchain Daily News

Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Blockchain Daily News Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Blockchain daily News, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Blockchain révolution.

Sa lettre mensuelle digitale :
- The Chief Blockchain Officer

Vendredi 9 Février 2018
Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Les derniers articles publiés sur Finyear
 
    Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2016 - Finance & Innovation all the Year - 2016. ISSN 2105-0872. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited.