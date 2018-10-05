USA | CFO Moves – week ending September 28, 2018

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. [PLANO, Texas] (NYSE: JCP) announced that Jeffrey Davis has informed the Company that he is resigning from his position as executive vice president and chief financial officer to pursue another opportunity. Jerry Murray, senior vice president of finance, will assume the position of interim chief financial officer, reporting directly to the Office of the CEO. Murray joined the Company in Feb. 2016 after serving as chief financial officer for Valassis.



Ryder System, Inc. [MIAMI] (NYSE: R) announced that Art Garcia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will retire from the company on April 30, 2019. Mr. Garcia has had a 20-year career with Ryder and has been in the role of CFO since 2010.



Aqua America Inc. [BRYN MAWR, Pa.] (NYSE: WTR) announced that Daniel Schuller will assume the role of chief financial officer for the company effective Oct. 1, 2018. Schuller succeeds David Smeltzer, CFO since 1999, who last spring announced plans to retire after a 32-year career with Aqua. Since June of this year, Schuller has been serving as deputy CFO. Schuller previously served as Aqua’s executive vice president of strategy and corporate development.



CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ROCKVILLE, Md.] (NASDAQ: CASI) announced the appointment of George Chi to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chi most recently served as Vice President of Finance at Flavors Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated and the parent entity of Merisant Company and Mafco Worldwide Corporation. Prior to joining Flavor Holdings, he was Chief Financial Officer at BPL Plasma, a subsidiary of UK-based Bio Products Laboratory. Previously, George served as finance director at Unilever.



CherryRoad Technologies Inc. [MORRIS PLAINS, N.J.] announced that Nicholas Visco has joined the organization’s Executive Leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining CherryRoad, Visco was the CFO of SEAL Consulting Inc.



HyreCar, Inc. [LOS ANGELES] (NASDAQ: HYRE) announced the appointment of Scott Brogi as its Chief Financial Officer. Brogi previously led finance and operations for Teaching Channel, Inc. Brogi began his career in corporate banking and finance with Chase Manhattan Bank, and afterwards, led finance and development for successful startups like AccentCare and Pictage. Brogi also has a background in corporate financial planning and analysis for public companies, such as the Apollo Education Group.



Assure Holdings Corp. [DENVER] (TSX-V: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH) appointed Trent Carman as chief financial officer, effective October 22nd, 2018. Most recently he served as CFO for Vivos Therapeutics and prior to that was CFO at Air Methods Corp. for over 13 years.



Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [CHARLESTON, S.C.] (NASDAQ: AEZS, TSX: AEZS) announced the appointment of Leslie Auld as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Auld has over twenty-five years of accounting, finance and pharmaceutical industry experience, with increasingly senior roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Helix BioPharma Corp., Luminex Diagnostics (formerly TM BioScience Corp.), Attwell Capital Inc. (formerly Fralex Therapeutics) and GeneNews Limited. Ms. Auld is replacing James Clavijo, who is leaving Aeterna Zentaris to pursue other interests.



X4 Pharmaceuticals [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] announced the appointment of Adam Mostafa as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Mostafa was Chief Financial Officer of Abpro Therapeutics. Prior to Abpro, Mr. Mostafa was a Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking group at Cantor Fitzgerald. Before Cantor, Mr. Mostafa was a senior banker in the Healthcare Investment Banking group at Needham & Company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Mostafa was a Vice President in the Biotechnology Investment Banking group at CRT Capital Group and was a Portfolio Management Associate in the Global Stock Selection group at AQR Capital Management. Mr. Mostafa started his career as an analyst in the Healthcare Investment Banking group at Salomon Smith Barney.



CenturyLink, Inc. [MONROE, La.] (NYSE: CTL) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Sunit Patel has resigned from CenturyLink after accepting an executive leadership role at another company. Neel Dev, CenturyLink’s group vice president of finance, has been named interim CFO effective upon Patel’s departure. Dev has been part of Patel’s leadership team for 14 years and has more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, in both financial and operational roles.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. [MELVILLE, N.Y.] (“Comtech”) (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced that Michael Porcelain, the Company’s Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (“COO”). Mr. Porcelain will be succeeded in his role by Michael Bondi, who is currently the Company’s Vice President, Controller. Mr. Porcelain has been Senior Vice President and CFO of Comtech since March 2006 and was previously Vice President of Finance and Internal Audit of Comtech from 2002 to March 2006. Prior to joining Comtech, Mr. Porcelain was Director of Corporate Profit and Business Planning for Symbol Technologies, where he was employed from 1998 to 2002. Previously, he spent five years in public accounting holding various positions, including Manager in the Transaction Advisory Services Group of PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Bondi has been Vice President, Controller of Comtech since January 2004. Prior to joining Comtech, Mr. Bondi served as Assistant Controller at EDO Corporation (“EDO”). Prior to his experience at Comtech and EDO, Mr. Bondi worked at the Big 4 accounting firm, KPMG from September 1993 to September 2002.



Agrinos [DAVIS, Calif.] announced Jim Thompson has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to joining Agrinos, Thompson had served since 2000 as CFO for Gold Standard Diagnostics, which was recently acquired by Eurofins.



Integer Holdings Corporation [PLANO, Texas] (NYSE: ITGR) announced that Jason Garland joined the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Garland is currently the divisional VP and CFO of the Global Sales division of Tiffany & Co. He previously served in the same capacity for Tiffany’s Diamond & Jewelry Supply division. Before joining Tiffany & Co., he had progressively challenging leadership assignments across multiple complex and diverse GE businesses, including serving as CFO for GE’s Industrial Solutions business, Chief Risk Manager for GE Aviation’s service business and multiple senior financial leadership roles at GE’s Oil and Gas business. Jason was also a member of GE’s Corporate Audit Staff for five years in addition to completing GE’s two year manufacturing leadership program. As previously announced, Jeremy Friedman, executive vice president and interim chief financial officer, plans to retire at the end of 2018.



Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.] (NASDAQ: DFFN) announced that it has appointed William Hornung to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hornung previously served as Chief Business Officer at the Company. Mr. Hornung formerly served in a variety of roles over the course of 12 years at PTC Therapeutics, Inc., rising from the position of Accounting Manager to Vice President of Finance. Prior to his time at PTC Therapeutics, Mr. Hornung was responsible for strategic planning and operations for the United Kingdom-based European headquarters of The Lipsome Company. The former Chief Financial Officer at Contravir Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Hornung began his career on the business side of clinical research – responsible for financial stewardship and project management of The Hardaradt Group.



Hallstar [CHICAGO] announced that Scott J. Hinkle has joined as Chief Financial Officer. Hallstar recently announced a structural split into Hallstar Beauty and Hallstar Industrial, effective October 1, 2018. These two businesses will be supported by a Global Shared Services organization, which Hinkle will lead as part of his corporate role. Scott was previously CFO for EnviroVac Industrial Services, ANGUS Chemical, and Water and Process Services at Ecolab. Before that, he spent 11 years at Nalco Company as Chief Accounting Officer and CFO for Nalco’s EMEA operation.



Nobilis Health Corp. [HOUSTON] (NYSE American: HLTH) announced it has named current CFO of Operations, Kenny Klein, as the Company’s Interim CFO. Current CFO of Nobilis Health, David Young, will continue as an advisor through December 31st, 2018.



Daxor Corporation [NEW YORK] (NYSE MKT: DXR) announced the appointment of Robert J. Michel as its new chief financial officer. Mr. Michel most recently served as CFO of at Sher-Del Transfer and Relocation Services, and prior spent seven years as CFO of Asta Funding.



BillGO [FORT COLLINS, COLO.] announced the addition of Mike Blazes as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Blazes comes to BillGO from Control Company.



MJ Freeway [DENVER] announced the appointment of Ruth Ann Kraemer as its new Chief Financial Officer. From November 2012, Kraemer worked as the CFO of Tempo Financial Holdings, Inc., Tempo Financial US Corporation, and Unidos Financial Services, Inc., subsidiary corporations of Catalina Acquisitions, LLC. From October 2010 through June 2012, Kraemer worked for Linc Energy Operations, Inc., as its Divisional CFO. From 2006 through 2010, Kraemer held the position of CFO for Allegro Multimedia, Inc. In addition to her past CFO roles, Kraemer worked as the Chief of Operations/Compliance for Providence Investment Management, LLC and Agilis Capital Management, LLC. Kraemer also has held positions including VP of Financial Operations for Convergent Communications; Director of Decision Support for JD Edwards Software Development; CFO of the Telecom Division of American Management Systems. From 1983 through 1994, Ms. Kraemer served in varying controller and senior accounting roles for Deloitte and Touche, Okland Oil Company, Trison Properties, and Qualmed Plans for Health.



Marina Biotech, Inc. [Research Triangle Park, NC] (OTCQB: MRNA) announced the appointment of Eric Teague as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Teague most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Board Member for Arca Technologies. Prior to joining Arca, Mr. Teague was Chief Business Development Officer with Pavlov Media and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wavelength. In connection with the appointment of Mr. Teague as Chief Financial Officer, Amit Shah, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company since October 2017, resigned from such position to pursue other opportunities.



Australis Capital Inc. [LAS VEGAS] (CSE: AUSA) announced the appointment of Michael J. Carlotti as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Carlotti joins Australis Capital from MGM Resorts International, where he served as Senior Vice President and Treasurer since 2016. His professional experience encompasses over 10 years in investment banking, three years of buyside hedge fund management, and, more recently, 10 years of senior corporate finance experience in large publicly traded companies. Mr. Carlotti succeeds Cam Birge, who has served as Australis’s CFO since June 2018. Mr. Birge will continue with the company as a strategic advisor.



Huttig Building Products [ST. LOUIS] (Nasdaq: HBP) announced the appointment of Philip W. Keipp as Vice President – Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Keipp most recently served as a Senior Financial Consultant for the Company since August 6, 2018 and previously served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Huttig from July 2009 through June 2015. Prior to joining Huttig in 2009, Mr. Keipp served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for HD Supply Waterworks.



CipherHealth [NEW YORK] announced it has named Jake Pyles as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Pyles has helped various software companies achieve great success, with the most recent being Paradigm (now Emerson). Prior to Paradigm, Pyles was the CFO for Seismic Micro-Technology (SMT).



KnowBe4 [TAMPA BAY, Fla.] announced that it has named Krish Venkataraman as chief financial officer. Venkataraman most recently served as CFO of Dealogic. Prior to Dealogic, Venkataraman served as CFO and COO of Syncsort. Earlier roles included serving as CFO for information technology for NYSE Euronext; chief administrative officer for U.S. equities for Lehman Brothers; and as a strategist for both American Express and Deloitte Consulting.



REGI U.S., Inc. [Spokane, Washington] (OTCMKTS: RGUS) and its wholly owned subsidiary, RadMax Technologies, Inc., announced that Jeff White, Chief Financial Officer has departed the company. It was also announced that Paul Chute, currently Chairman of the Board will have his responsibilities expanded to include the CFO role. Paul Chute was the former CEO / CFO of RadMax.