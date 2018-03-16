USA | CFO Moves – week ending March 9, 2018

Blue Nile [SEATTLE] announced the appointment of Bill Koefoed as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Koefoed acted as Partner and CFO for BCG Digital Ventures. Prior to that, Mr. Koefoed was CFO at Puppet Labs. During his time at Microsoft, from 2005-2013, he led the company’s investor relations group and served as CFO of Skype.



Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [CHARLESTON, S.C.] (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) announced the appointment of James Clavijo as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Clavijo joins Aeterna Zentaris from Tri-Source Pharma, where he most recently served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to serving as Chief Financial Officer of Tri-Source Pharma, Mr. Clavijo also served for seven years as founder of Capital View Partners, and for five years as the Chief Accounting Officer at Soligenix.



Aqua Metals, Inc. [ALAMEDA, Calif.] (NASDAQ: AQMS) announced that Mark Weinswig, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from his position at Aqua Metals. Mr. Weinswig will continue to assist the Company during a transition period. Thomas Murphy, a Founder and the former Chief Financial Officer of Aqua Metals, will rejoin Aqua Metals as Interim CFO.



Medadyn [LOS ANGELES] announced the appointment of John C. Dong as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



FMC Corporation [PHILADELPHIA] (NYSE: FMC) announced that Paul Graves, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has been appointed chief executive officer for the previously announced new, publicly traded lithium materials company, which will be created by separating FMC’s lithium business in the second half of 2018. Gilberto Antoniazzi, CFO for FMC Agricultural Solutions, has been appointed CFO for the new lithium materials company. Antoniazzi has served in senior finance roles in the U.S., Latin America and Europe during his 25-year FMC career.



AutoWeb, Inc. [IRVINE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: AUTO) announced that Kimberly Boren will be stepping down as CFO to pursue another opportunity. Wesley Ozima will assume the role of interim chief financial officer . Wes has served as the company’s senior vice president, controller since January 2017 and as principal accounting officer since 2009.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. [DEERFIELD, Ill.] (NASDAQ: WBA) announced the appointment of James Kehoe, recently chief financial officer and board director of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as the company’s executive vice president and global chief financial officer. Kehoe will succeed George Fairweather, who has served as Walgreens Boots Alliance global chief financial officer since February 2015. Kehoe has been chief financial officer of Takeda Pharmaceutical since June 2016 and was based in Tokyo. He was appointed to the Takeda Pharmaceutical board of directors in June 2017. Kehoe joined Takeda Pharmaceutical from Kraft Foods Group in the U.S., where he last held the role of executive vice president, chief financial officer. Prior to that, he held a number of finance-related positions over 25 years with assignments based in Ireland, Germany, Italy, U.S., Austria, Switzerland and Canada.



Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. [HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo.] (NASDAQ: ADES) announced the appointment of Greg Marken as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Marken served as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer prior to taking this new position. Mr. Marken has served on ADES’ finance and accounting team since 2015.



Connecticut Water Service Inc. [Clinton, Conn.] announced that the it named Robert J. Doffek as CFO, Treasurer and Controller. Doffek has served as controller at CTWS since April 2016.



St. George Logistics [CHICAGO] announced the appointment of Joseph (Joe) Tomczak as its new Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Joe served as CFO at Neovia Logistics. Prior to Neovia, Joe was the CFO for Martin-Brower. Prior to that, Joe was CFO at TDS Logistics/Syncreon International. Following the sale of TDS to Centerbridge Partners, Joe served as an operating partner at Yucaipa.



Credibly [TROY, Mich.] announced the hiring of Michael Seneski as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Seneski joins Credibly with over 28 years of finance and operations experience at Ford Motor Company. He held numerous leadership positions, serving as Director of Mobility, Director of Corporate Strategy, Controller of Global and U.S. Marketing and Sales, and Assistant Treasurer. He also served as the CFO and Treasurer of Ford Motor Credit.



Univision Communications Inc. [NEW YORK] announced that Peter H. Lori has been named Chief Financial Officer. Lori, who has served as Executive Vice President, Finance, Chief Accounting Officer and Deputy Chief Financial Officer for UCI, succeeds Francisco (Frank) J. Lopez-Balboa, who has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. Lori, most recently served as Executive Vice President, Finance, Chief Accounting Officer and Deputy Chief Financial Officer for UCI, joined the Company in 2005 and has held a number of senior roles throughout his tenure with the Company. Prior to joining UCI, Lori served as an audit partner at KPMG, LLP for three years, and partner at Arthur Andersen, LLP.



AACC [WASHINGTON] announce that Susan Medick has been named chief financial officer (CFO) for the association. Prior to joining AACC, she held the position of CFO at the Telecommunications Industry Association. Before that, she served for 20 years as chief financial and operations officer of the Auto Care Association.



Relievant Medsystems [SUNNYVALE, Calif.] announced the appointment of Christopher Geyen as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Geyen previously served as Chief Financial Officer of NeuWave Medical. After NeuWave’s acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in 2016, he continued on with J&J as a leader in the interventional oncology platform. Prior to NeuWave, Mr. Geyen served as CFO of Celleration. He also served as CFO of Restore Medical, in addition to serving as CFO at Acorn Cardiovascular, and Urologix. Mr. Geyen began his career with accounting firm EY.



OCI Partners LP [NEDERLAND, Texas] (NYSE: OCIP) announced that Fady Kiama resigned as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the general partner of the Partnership. Beshoy Guirguis, currently serving at the Partnership’s parent company OCI N.V. as Chief Financial Officer of OCI Americas, was appointed as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the general partner of the Partnership. In addition to this new position, he will continue to serve as CFO of OCI Americas. Mr. Guirguis joined the OCI N.V. Business Development and Investments team in 2010.



Imaging3, Inc. [BURBANK, Calif.] (OTCQB: IGNG) announced the addition of Joe Biehl as CFO. Mr. Biehl has 20 years of experience in leading private, public, and nonprofit companies. He currently serves as CEO of CxCTeams. Prior to implementing his current practice, Biehl served as an executive finance and operations officer of several larger public and private companies. He was the COO and CFO of Integrated Information Systems. He served as EVP and CFO for Sunstone Hotel Investors. He also served as the corporate controller for Starwood Lodging.



CDx Diagnostics [SUFFERN, N.Y.] announced Jimmy Cerveaux as Chief Financial Officer. Jimmy Cerveaux co-founded, led and sold Unicity Eldercare. Mr. Cerveaux also worked for many years as an Auditor and a Mergers & Acquisitions Consultant at Ernst & Young, and as an equity analyst for a leading investment management firm in the Middle East.



Infoblox Inc. [SANTA CLARA, Calif.] announced that it has appointed Hoke Horne as chief financial officer. His most recent role was CFO for Digital River. Horne’s experience also includes serving as CFO at Groupon for North America businesses, CFO for the software division at Juniper and CFO for the Microsoft Windows business and stints earlier in his career with McKinsey and Accenture.



Technica Corporation [DULLES, Va.] announced that Mark Cabrey has been named as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Technica, Mark spent four years at Phacil as their first CFO and later as President and Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Phacil, he served as the Corporate Controller at Apptis, and led the sale of the company to URS in 2011.



Trident Capital Cybersecurity [SAN MATEO, Calif.] announced the appointment of Lisa Lee as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Most recently, Lee was the Chief Financial Officer of Firelake Capital Management. Previously, she was the Controller of Walden International.



MGT Capital Investments, Inc. [DURHAM, N.C.] (OTCQB: MGTI) announced the appointment of Robert S. Lowrey as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary of MGT. Prior to joining MGT, he served as a Director of Finance for Bioventus LLC, and as Controller and Principal Accounting Officer for BioCryst Pharmaceutics, Inc. Mr. Lowrey also held various financial roles of increasing reasonability at Dex One, formerly RH Donnelley. As a CPA, he was employed by Ernst & Young, LLP for 11 years.



