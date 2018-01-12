USA | CFO Moves – week ending January 5, 2018

Sprint [OVERLAND PARK, Kan.] (NYSE: S) appointed telecom and cable industry executive Michel Combes as President & Chief Financial Officer. Combes will also be appointed to Sprint’s Board of Directors at a later date. He replaces previous Sprint Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati will leave the company. Combes most recently served as CEO, and previously Chief Operating Officer, of Altice N.V. and advertising, and chairman and CEO of SFR Group. In 2013 he joined Alcatel-Lucent. From 2003 to 2006, Combes held various senior financial positions with France Telecom, including CFO and Senior Executive Vice President for Financial Rebalancing and Value Creation. Combes has also served as CEO of Vodafone Europe and chairman and CEO of TDF. Combes also served as an advisor to Brightstar.



Office Depot, Inc. [BOCA RATON, Fla.] (NASDAQ: ODP) announced the appointment of Joseph T. Lower as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Lower succeeds Stephen E. Hare, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who is retiring after four years in the role. Lower most recently served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at B/E Aerospace, Inc. Prior to joining B/E Aerospace, Inc. in 2014, Lower was Vice President of Business Development and Strategy for The Boeing Company, where he spent 12 years. Among other finance positions, Lower spent six years with Credit Suisse in various investment banking roles including positions in mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance.



Pier 1 Imports, Inc. [FORT WORTH, Texas] (NYSE: PIR) announced the appointment of Nancy Walsh as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. She replaces Darla D. Ramirez, who will step down as Interim Chief Financial Officer, and will continue to serve as the Company’s Principal Accounting Officer and Vice President – Controller of the Company’s operating subsidiaries. Ms. Walsh joins Pier 1 Imports from The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2015. Previously, Ms. Walsh spent 14 years in the finance organization at Tapestry, Inc. She began her tenure with Coach as Chief Financial Officer of the Worldwide Wholesale Division and held positions of increasing responsibility until being named Senior Vice President, Finance, a role she held for six years. Earlier in her career, Ms. Walsh held positions in Finance and Treasury with Viacom, Inc. and Timberland Company.



Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. [YORK, Pa.] (OTCQX: BONT) announced the appointment of Michael Culhane to the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He succeeds Nancy Walsh, who is leaving the Company to take a position at another company. Mr. Culhane held several roles at retail companies throughout his career, including as Chief Financial Officer. He was most recently President and Co-founder of TMAG, Inc., providing CFO consulting services. Prior to TMAG, Inc., he served as Chief Financial Officer at Hudson’s Bay Company and has also held various executive roles with Lord & Taylor and May Department Store Group.



Allstate [NORTHBROOK, Ill.] (NYSE: ALL) announced the promotion of Mario Rizzo to Chief Financial Officer. Rizzo has served as Chief Financial Officer of Allstate Personal Lines as well as corporate Treasurer.



Flexsteel Industries, Inc. [DUBUQUE, Iowa] (NASDAQ: FLXS) announced that Timothy E. Hall, Chief Financial Officer, will be retiring from Flexsteel Industries, Inc. after 23 years of service. Marcus D. Hamilton will join Flexsteel and assume the role of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hamilton most recently served as the Global Vice President – Finance for Valspar Paints. He brings over 20 years of experience from his previous roles at Ames True Temper and a decade at Stanley Black & Decker.



Drift [BOSTON] announced that Jim Kelliher has joined as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Drift, Jim served as the CFO of Actifio, which he joined in January 2015. Prior to Actifio, Jim served as the CFO of LogMeIn from 2006 to 2015. Jim serves on the Board of Directors of Adaptive Insights, and previously served on the Board of Fleetmatics Group PLC.



Denovo Biopharma LLC [SAN DIEGO] announced that Michael F. Haller has joined the company in the role of Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Haller was most recently Chief Business Officer at Peloton Therapeutics. Prior to Peloton, Dr. Haller held various positions at Ligand, Anaphore, and Halozyme. Before Halozyme, Dr. Haller was a McKinsey & Company management consultant.



Krystal Company [ATLANTA] announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer, Berry L. Epley. Prior to coming to Krystal, Epley served as the Chief Accounting Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. Other career highlights include more than a dozen years with The Pantry, Inc. In his early career, Epley worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP.



CONMED Corporation [UTICA, N.Y.] (NASDAQ: CNMD) announced that it has appointed Todd W. Garner as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Luke A. Pomilio, previous CFO for the past 3 years. Mr. Garner brings over two decades of senior finance and investor relations experience to CONMED, including 15 years at C. R. Bard, Inc. (Bard), where he most recently served as Vice President, Investor Relations. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Controller (Division CFO) of Bard’s Medical Division, Director of the company’s Corporate Financial Reporting, and Controller for the company’s Reynosa Operations. Prior to joining Bard, he served as Controller and Acting CFO at Echopass Corporation (currently Genesys) and Value Planning Manager at Futura Industries Corporation.



VICI Properties Inc. [LAS VEGAS] (OTC: VICI) announced that David Kieske is now serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Mary Beth Higgins, who will continue to consult to ensure a seamless transition.



Imperva, Inc. [REDWOOD SHORES, Calif.] (NASDAQ: IMPV) announced the appointment of Mike Burns as the company’s chief financial officer. Mr. Burns most recently served as chief financial officer of Gigamon. Prior to that, he served as chief financial officer of Volterra Semiconductor for six years. Earlier in his career, Mr. Burns held several senior finance roles at Intel Corporation, including finance director of Intel Capital.



LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] announced Matthias Jaffe as its new CFO. Jaffe has served as CFO for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Zafgen, Pervasis Therapeutics and Alantos Pharmaceuticals. Previously he worked consulting at Earlybird Venture Capital and the Boston Consulting Group respectively.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. [SANTA MONICA, Calif.] (NASDAQ: JAKK) announced that Joel M. Bennett, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down from his position at the Company.



Avnet [PHOENIX] (NYSE: AVT) announced that Tom Liguori has been named chief financial officer (CFO). He replaces Ken Jacobson, Avnet’s controller, who has been the interim CFO since August. Liguori comes to Avnet from Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., where he has served as CFO for the past two and half years. He also previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of MFLEX.



Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. [FORT COLLINS, Colo.] (NASDAQ: AEIS) announced that Tom Liguori , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is resigning to pursue another opportunity. Tom McGimpsey, currently Executive Vice President and General Counsel, will assume the additional role of CFO on an interim basis. Mr. McGimpsey has been with Advanced Energy for 8 years and has worked closely with Mr. Liguori.



Advent International [Boston & Bolingbrook, Ill.] announced that Samuel Allen (“Al”) Hamood has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hamood most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Change HealthCare Corporation. Prior to his role at Change HealthCare, Mr. Hamood served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the TransUnion Corporation. Before those positions, he was a Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer for the U.S. Region of Hewlett Packard, and held the positions of Vice President of Investor Relations and Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and Planning. Mr. Hamood also spent seven years with the Walt Disney Company in progressing finance and strategy leadership roles. He began his career with Deloitte and Touche.



EnLink Midstream companies (EnLink), EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), the General Partner, and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK), the Master Limited Partnership [DALLAS] announced that EnLink’s Boards of Directors have appointed Eric D. Batchelder to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Batchelder wad most recently Managing Director, Energy Investment Banking at RBC Capital Markets, where he served for five years. Prior to RBC, Batchelder spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs & Co. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he spent seven years at Arthur Andersen LLP and is a certified public accountant



TransDigm Group Incorporated [CLEVELAND] (NYSE: TDG) announced that James Skulina, an Executive Vice President of the Company, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Skulina replaces Terrance Paradie, who resigned for personal reasons.



Aduro Biotech, Inc. [BERKELEY, Calif.] (NASDAQ: ADRO) announced that Jennifer Lew has been promoted to chief financial officer. Ms. Lew previously served as the company’s senior vice president of finance. She replaces Gregory W. Schafer, who is stepping down from his position as chief operating officer. Jennifer Lew joined Aduro in October 2013 and has served as our Senior Vice President of Finance since January 2015. Prior to joining Aduro, from 2004 to 2013, Ms. Lew held various positions of increasing responsibility at Dynavax Technologies, culminating as Vice President of Finance and Principal Accounting Officer. Earlier in her career Ms. Lew served as Assistant Controller and Director of Finance at QRS Corporation, and was a member of the audit practice at Ernst & Young.



Nohla Therapeutics Inc. [SEATTLE] announced the appointment of James (Jim) Johnson as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Johnson joins Nohla after serving for five years as the CFO of NanoString Technologies. Prior to joining NanoString, Mr. Johnson served as Chief Financial Officer of Relypsa, Inc. Prior to Relypsa, Mr. Johnson served for nearly 10 years as CFO of ZymoGenetics, Inc. Previously, he served for seven years as CFO of Targeted Genetics Corporation and as Vice President of Finance at Immunex Corporation.



Coveris [CHICAGO] announced that it has appointed Markus Petersen as Coveris Group Chief Financial Officer. Petersen will be replacing Mike Alger, who will transition to Chief Financial Officer for the Coveris Americas business unit. Petersen began his career with the private equity firm Capiton as a Senior Investment Manager. He later served as the CFO for Schur Flexibles, a position he held for five years. Markus was most recently the CFO of Aenova Group.



Counsyl [SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.] announced the appointment of Ann Rhoads, former executive vice president and chief financial officer at pharmaceutical company, Zogenix, to the company’s board of directors. She currently serves as a board member and chair of the audit committee for Globus Medical, and Evoke Pharma. In addition, Ann is a board member and chair of the compensation committee for Iridex Corporation. She most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Zogenix. Prior to Zogenix, Ann served as chief financial officer and senior vice president at Premier. She was previously an investment professional with Sprout Group, and before that a management consultant at Bain & Company.



nLIGHT, Inc. [VANCOUVER, Wash.] announced the appointment of Ran Bareket as vice president and chief financial officer. Prior to joining nLIGHT, Bareket served as corporate vice president and chief financial officer for Orbotech. Bareket has held multiple positions including corporate vice president and principal accounting officer at Kulicke & Soffa.



Tarveda Therapeutics, Inc. [WATERTOWN, Mass.] announced the appointment of Brian Roberts as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Tarveda, Mr. Roberts served as Chief Financial and Operating Officer at Avedro, Inc. During his tenure, he acted as interim Chief Executive Officer. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Insulet Corporation. Prior to Insulet, Brian served as CFO for Jingle Networks. Previously, Mr. Roberts was CFO for Digitas. Mr. Roberts also held finance positions at Idiom Technologies, Inc., the Monitor Group and served as an auditor with Ernst & Young LLP.



Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ROCKVILLE, Md.] (NYSE MKT: RNN) announced the appointment of Douglas J. Swirsky as its President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Swirsky replaces Dr. Tae Heum “Ted” Jeong, Sr. Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary, who informed the Company of his resignation in December to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Swirsky was most recently President, CEO and a director of GenVec, Inc., a position he held from 2013 through 2017. He joined GenVec in 2006 as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining GenVec, Mr. Swirsky was a Managing Director and the Head of Life Sciences Investment Banking at Stifel Nicolaus from 2005 to 2006 and held investment banking positions at Legg Mason from 2002 until Stifel Financial’s acquisition of the Legg Mason Capital Markets business in 2005. He has also previously held investment banking positions at UBS, PaineWebber and Morgan Stanley. Mr. Swirsky is on the board of directors of Fibrocell Science, Inc., Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., and Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.



EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [WALTHAM, Mass.] (NASDAQ: EYEG) announced the promotion of Sarah Romano from Interim Chief Financial Officer to Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Romano joined EyeGate in 2016 serving as Corporate Controller. She was promoted to Interim Chief Financial Officer on February 1, 2017. Prior to joining EyeGate, Ms. Romano served as Assistant Controller at TechTarget and Corporate Controller at Bowdoin Group. Previously, she held financial reporting positions of increasing responsibility at SoundBite Communications, and was a Senior Financial Reporting Analyst at Cognex Corporation. Ms. Romano began her career as an Auditor in the Boston office of PricewaterhouseCoopers.



ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel] (NASDAQ: RWLK) announced the Company has appointed its Corporate Controller, Ori Gon as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Kevin Hershberger, who has served as CFO since 2014. Mr. Hershberger is leaving to pursue an outside opportunity. Mr. Gon has served as a Corporate Controller of the Company since July 2015. Previously, he served as Controller at On Track Innovations, Ltd. from 2012 to 2015. He served as an Audit Manager at KPMG from 2008 to 2012. Mr. Gon served as an officer in the Israeli Defense Forces from 2000 to 2004 and is now a captain in the military reserve.



Kunlun Group Limited [LOS ANGELES] announced that current vice-chairman Wei Zhou has been named as executive vice-chairman and CFO.



The Money Source Inc. [MELVILLE, N.Y.] hired Kirstin McMullen as chief financial officer. Before joining the company, McMullen was chief financial officer at Computershare Loan Services. McMullen has also held C-suite positions at other companies, including Real Mortgage Systems Inc. and Rosemont Realty.



Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SAN DIEGO] announced the appointment of Marc Wilson to the executive team as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wilson joins Crinetics from Cidara Therapeutics, where he was Vice President of Finance and Accounting and Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to Cidara, Mr. Wilson was Director of Accounting and Controller at Trius Therapeutics. Prior to Trius, Mr. Wilson was an Accounting Manager at Neurocrine Biosciences. He began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and is a certified public accountant.



PDC Energy, Inc. [DENVER] (NASDAQ: PDCE) announced that it has appointed R. Scott Meyers, the Company’s current Chief Accounting Officer, to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Meyers has been the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer since April 2009. Prior to joining the Company, he served as a Senior Manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC and Schneider Downs & Co., Inc., an accounting firm based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Vera [PALO ALTO, Calif.] announced that Sam Wolff has joined the company as its first Chief Financial Officer. Wolff most recently served as the CFO of Birst. Prior to Birst, Wolff was CFO at BlueKai.



Pfenex Inc. [SAN DIEGO] (NYSE: PFNX) announced the appointment of Susan A. Knudson as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Knudson most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Neothetics, Inc. Prior to her role at Neothetics, Ms. Knudson served as Senior Director of Finance and Administration at Avera Pharmaceuticals.



BioSig Technologies, Inc. [Santa Monica, CA] (OTCQB: BSGM) announced that Steve Chaussy will be joining the company to serve in the role of Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining BioSig Technologies, Mr. Chaussy has been the sole proprietor of Anna & Co., Inc. Mr. Chaussy has a background from working for Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. Mr. Chaussy also served as Chief Financial Officer to a number of private and public companies.



Airborne Wireless Network [SIMI VALLEY, Calif.] (OTCQB: ABWN) announced that it has named Kevin L. Spence as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Spence currently serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Armor Scientific Holdings, Inc. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Remington Designs, LLC. Mr. Spence also currently serves as a consultant to Antarctica Capital Management, LLC.



Innovari, Inc. [PORTLAND, OREGON] announced that Kristen Magnuson DeCozio has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the company. Kristen joined Innovari from Achilles Technology Solutions LLC, where she served as Chief Financial Officer. Her experience includes serving twelve years as the Chief Financial Officer of JDA Software. She also held CFO and board positions at several other technology companies.

INC Research/inVentiv Health [RALEIGH, N.C.] (NASDAQ: INCR) announced that Greg Rush is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to pursue an opportunity at a private company. Jason Meggs, Executive Vice President and CFO, Commercial Solutions, will act as interim CFO.



