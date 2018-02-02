USA | CFO Moves – week ending January 12, 2018

Adobe [SAN JOSE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: ADBE) announced that Mark Garrett, executive vice president and CFO is retiring. Garrett joined Adobe in 2007.



The Ad Council [NEW YORK] announced that Kenneth Kroll has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kroll, promoted from SVP, Finance, has been with the Ad Council for ten years. He succeeds Jon Fish who left the organization in 2016. Prior to joining the Ad Council, Kroll served in various roles at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc., including Publishing Finance Director, Circulation Business Manager and Television Production Business Manager. He also spent many years as a Production Accountant for major studios and independent producers in the Motion Picture and Television Industry.



Epicor Software Corporation [AUSTIN, Texas] announced David Mehok joins Epicor as chief financial officer. Mehok most recently was the CFO for CLEAResult. Prior to that he spent 18 years at Dell in a variety of finance roles including head of investor relations and finance leader.



Ford Motor Credit Company [DEARBORN, Mich.] named Brian Schaaf as chief financial officer and treasurer. Currently, Schaaf is controller of Ford Motor Company Global Purchasing. He replaces Marion Harris, who has been CFO and treasurer since 2015, and has been named vice president, Ford Mobility Business Group. Prior to becoming Global Purchasing controller, Schaaf was Ford assistant treasurer for seven years. He also served as Ford general auditor and corporate business development director. In addition, he held key positions, such as finance director, controller, and various financial analysis and business strategy roles, in Ford automotive operations, including in the UK. Schaaf joined Ford in 1989, after working as a mechanical engineer.



The Priceline Group (PCLN: NASDAQ) announced the appointment of David Goulden as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Goulden will succeed Daniel J. Finnegan, who announced his retirement as Chief Financial Officer in 2017 after 14 years with The Priceline Group. Mr. Goulden joins The Priceline Group from Dell Technologies, where he most recently served as President of their Infrastructure Solutions Group. Prior to serving as President of Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, Mr. Goulden held numerous posts over a 14-year period at EMC Corporation, including Chief Financial Officer from 2006 to 2014.



The Clorox Company [OAKLAND, Calif.] (NYSE: CLX) announced that Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer Stephen M. “Steve” Robb has announced his decision to retire from the company. Kevin Jacobsen will succeed Robb and has been appointed senior vice president – chief financial officer and a member of the company’s executive management committee. Jacobsen, who joined Clorox in 1995, has served as Clorox’s vice president – Financial Planning & Analysis; since November 2011.



Bluedog [Chicago] announced it has promoted Mark Koenig to the position of CFO. Koenig started with the firm in 2006.



Teligent, Inc. [BUENA, N.J.] (NASDAQ: TLGT) announced that Damian Finio has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Finio is currently the CFO of Virtus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and will succeed Jenniffer Collins, who is leaving Teligent. Mr. Finio began his career at KPMG in 1991. In addition to his role at Virtus, Mr. Finio has held numerous senior financial roles in the healthcare industry, including nearly fourteen years at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals in addition to his experience at Daiichi Sankyo Pharma Development, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals, and Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Oath [NEW YORK] announced that Vanessa Wittman will join the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Wittman previously served as CFO at Dropbox, Motorola, and Marsh & McLennan.



Verscend Technologies, Inc. [WALTHAM, Mass.] announced that Felix Morgan has been named chief financial officer (CFO). Morgan joins Verscend from Aetna, where he was CFO for the company’s population health solutions; He has also held senior roles at Henry Schein and Ancestry.com.



BridgeHealth [DENVER] announced that Peter Jacobson has joined its management team as chief financial officer. Jacobson previously served as CFO of National Entertainment Network. He also was CFO at Productive Data Solutions and vice president at KeyBanc Capital Markets.



Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] (NASDAQ: EBIO) announced that Richard F. Fitzgerald has been appointed as full time Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Fitzgerald had been serving in the role on an interim basis since October 2017.



R9B [COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.] announced the addition of Jack Bruckner as Chief Financial Officer. Jack Bruckner, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bruckner joins from Schryver Medical Sales and Marketing LLC. He served as Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Bruckner has also had significant roles within HukariAscendent, CIBER, Vexcel Corporation, and Northrup Grumman. He is an active member of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) and the Institute of Certified Management Accountants (ICMA).



ShiftPixy, Inc. [IRVINE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: PIXY) announced the appointment of Patrice H. Launay as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Launay succeeds Stephen DeSantis who resigned from the Company. Mr. Launay began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) where he spent six years in Paris and Los Angeles. He then spent two years at Groupe Roullier as Corporate Controller, and the following two years as an audit Manager for the City Auditor Office of the City of Long Beach, California. From 2011 to 2016 Mr. Launay worked for BDO USA. Immediately before joining ShiftPixy, he served as a financial and accounting manager for RxSight, Inc.



Contegix [ST. LOUIS] hired Chuck Cioffi as the company’s new chief financial officer. Cioffi joins Contegix from Bambeco where he served as COO and CFO. Prior to joining Bambeco, Cioffi served in several C-level roles at multiple entrepreneurial companies. Cioffi also served as general manager of Home Decorators Collection. Before that he was CFO of Knights Direct.



Bonti [NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.] announced the appointment of David Ramsay as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Ramsay is currently a Bonti director and was formerly CFO at Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.



Rex Energy Corporation [STATE COLLEGE, Pa.] (NASDAQ: REXX) announced that it has appointed Curt Walker, the Company’s current Chief Accounting Officer, to the position of Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Thomas Rajan, the Company’s previous CFO, who has resigned from his position. Mr. Walker has been the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer since May 2012. Prior to his promotion, he served as Vice President, Accounting, and has

been with Rex Energy since 2007. Prior to joining Rex, Mr. Walker was with YRC Worldwide.



InstaMed [PHILADELPHIA & NEWPORT BEACH,Calif.] announced the appointment of Frank McAnally as Chief Financial Officer. McAnally joins InstaMed from Fidelity National Information Systems (FIS) where he was Chief Financial Officer of the Institutional and Wholesale business. Prior to FIS, McAnally was with global FinTech leader SunGard Data Systems for 16 years, rising within the organization to become its Global Head of Financial Planning and Analysis.



Gritstone Oncology [EMERYVILLE, Calif.] announced the appointment of Jean-Marc Bellemin as Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Actelion Pharmaceuticals USA. He led the long-term strategic process for the finance, project management, information technology and market access functions at Actelion. His previous experience includes various leadership roles within the finance team over 11 years at Actelion in both Europe and the USA, and serving in financial management roles at GUERBET Pharmaceuticals, ELF AQUITAINE, Philips Electronic Company and Credit Lyonnais Bank.



Sunverge Energy [SAN FRANCISCO] announced that Jon Bode has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Bode was most recently CFO of Nexant.



Dougherty’s Pharmacy, Inc. [DALLAS] (OTCQB: MYDP) announced that Mark Heil, the Company’s President and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from the Company. Mr. Heil has served as the Company’s President since April 2014 and as its Chief Financial Officer since 2007. James C. Leslie, the Company’s Chairman of the Board, will serve as the Company’s interim President and Chief Financial Officer until the Company’s Board of Directors has determined Mr. Heil’s successor.



Zebit [SAN DIEGO] announced Steve Lapin will be joining the company as the Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Zebit, he was Head of Capital Markets at LendUp. Prior to LendUp, Steve spent 6 years at Virgo Investment Group.



IndiSoft [COLUMBIA, Md.] has appointed Kenneth (Ken) M. Goins, Jr. as the company’s CFO. Goins joins IndiSoft from TechCXO. He is also an Adjunct Professor at the Eugene Stetson School of Business and Economics at Mercer University. Additionally, Goins was the vice chairman and CEO of Brightwell Payments, Inc., CEO of Prommis Solutions, LLC., COO and CFO of the Lender Services Division of LandAmerica Financial Group, Inc., and the chairman and CEO of INFO1. He also held executive positions at Caredata.com, Inc., First Data, MicroBilt and Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company.



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. [BOCA RATON, Fla.] (NASDAQ: CCRN) announced that Christopher R. Pizzi, the Company’s former Corporate Controller, has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He replaces William J. Burns, the Company’s former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who has been appointed as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Pizzi joined the Company in December 2014 as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller. He has held several senior-level accounting and finance positions over the past 20 years in the financial services, technology and healthcare industries, most recently with Health Management Associates, Inc.



AppRiver [Gulf Breeze, FL] named Kevin Hatch as chief financial officer. Before joining Marlin, Hatch served as director of KPMG’s Transaction and Advisory practice. Previously, he worked within KPMG’s Assurance practice. Hatch also has served on the Board of Directors for several companies.



DPW Holdings, Inc. [FREMONT, CA] (NYSE American: DPW) announced that William B. Horne, a member of the Board of Directors, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President for DPW and all its subsidiaries. Mr. Horne will remain a member of the Board of Directors for DPW and replaces Amos Kohn who served as interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kohn will remain President and a member of the Board of Directors for DPW.



Osage University Partners [BALA CYNWYD, PA] announced that Claudia Dunnous, former Vice President of Finance, is now Chief Financial Officer. Claudia joined the firm in 2006. Claudia serves as CFO for both Osage University Partners and its sister fund, Osage Venture Partners.



