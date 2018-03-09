USA | CFO Moves – week ending February 23, March 2, 2018

CFO Moves – week ending March 2, 2018



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. [EXTON, Pa.] (NYSE: WST) announced William Federici, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, has communicated his intention to retire later this year.



Career Education Corporation [SCHAUMBURG, Ill.] (NASDAQ: CECO) announced the appointment of Ashish Ghia as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ghia has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since September 21, 2017. Mr. Ghia joined the Company in June 2008 and has served in various financial planning and analysis roles with increasing responsibility, including as Vice President Finance since February 2016 and Vice President Financial Planning & Analysis from October 2012 through January 2016. Mr. Ghia has also served as Assistant Treasurer of the Company since August 2016. Prior to joining the Company in June 2008, Mr. Ghia was a Business Finance Manager with Sears Holdings Corporation from 2006 to 2008 and also held associate positions with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Ernst & Young.



LexaGene Holdings Inc. [BEVERLY, Mass.] (OTCQB: LXXGF, TSX-V: LXG) announced the appointment of Jeffrey Mitchell as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Zula Kropivnitski. Before joining LexaGene, he served in positions of increasing responsibility including Controller and Director of Finance for Palomar Medical Technologies, Inc. In addition to his many years at Palomar, Mr. Mitchell has served in numerous financial and strategic advisory roles for medical device, imaging, and diagnostic companies.



Sixpoint Partners [NEW YORK] announced the appointment of Markus Schmalhofer as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Mr. Schmalhofer was Chief Financial Officer for Europe, America and the Middle East at ANZ Securities.



Geisinger [DANVILLE, Pa.] has named Kevin V. Roberts its new executive vice president and chief financial officer. Roberts succeeds Kevin Brennan who announced his retirement at the end of 2017 after more than 20 years with the health system. Brennan will remain at Geisinger through June when he will become Chair of Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). Roberts joins Geisinger from BJC HealthCare, St. Louis, Missouri, where he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer.



Assist America, Inc. [PRINCETON, N.J.] announced the promotion of Ernesto T. Estillore to Chief Financial Officer. Ernesto joined Assist America in November of 2015 as Director of Finance.



Banner Corporation [WALLA WALLA, Wash.] (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) announced that Lloyd W. Baker will be retiring from both his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Executive Vice President of Banner Bank. Peter J. Conner, currently Executive Vice President of Banner Bank, will assume the same position at the Company following Mr. Baker’s retirement. Lloyd W. Baker joined Banner Bank in 1994 as Asset/Liability Manger. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 2000 and of Banner Bank from 2000 to October 2015. He began his banking career in 1973. Peter J. Conner joined Banner Bank in 2015 upon the acquisition of AmericanWest. Prior to joining Banner Bank he was the Chief Financial Officer for SKBHC LLC, and AmericanWest Bank from 2010 until he joined Banner Bank in 2015. Mr. Conner has 28 years of experience in the financial services industry including executive finance positions at Wells Fargo Bank as well as regional community banks. Additionally, he spent time as a managing director for FSI Group.



Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [SAN DIEGO] announced that Mark J. Gergen has joined the company as chief business officer and chief financial officer. Mr. Gergen was most recently the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Halozyme Therapeutics. Prior to Halozyme he was executive vice president of Mirati Therapeutics where he had responsibility for all business operations of the company, including functions of both COO and CFO. From 2005 until the sale of Amylin Pharmaceuticals to Bristol-Myers Squibb in August 2012, Mark was the senior vice president of corporate development. Previously, he also held leadership positions with CardioNet, Advance Tissue Sciences, and Medtronic.



Computer Services, Inc. [PADUCAH, Ky.] (OTCQX: CSVI) has named Andras Bende as its next chief financial officer. Bende will replace David Simon, who is retiring in June after twenty-three years of service as chief financial officer. Bende joins CSI after having held a variety of leadership roles at GE Capital. He most recently served as chief financial officer for Bank BPH, in Warsaw, Poland. Prior to his position at Bank BPH, he also held other leadership roles within GE Capital including global chief financial officer for GE Working Capital Solutions and controller (Europe) for GE Corporate Financial Services.



Blade Therapeutics [SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.] announced the appointment of Ryan Maynard as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Maynard joins Blade with over 16 years of financial leadership experience, most recently as Executive Vice President and CFO of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Maynard currently serves on the board of directors for Iovance Biotherapeutics.



GTreasury [CHICAGO] announced that Brent Coles is its new Chief Financial Officer. Coles comes to GTreasury from BluePay Processing of Naperville, IL, where he had served as CFO since May, 2014. Prior to that, he spent seven years as CFO of Columbus Data Services of Dallas, Texas. He had previously been SVP, Finance with eFunds Corporation of Scottsdale, AZ. He was also a senior manager with Answerthink Consulting of Miami, FL. Coles began his business career with a two-year tenure as a manager at Ernst and Young.



Nanometrics Incorporated [MILPITAS, Calif.] (NASDAQ: NANO) announced that Jonathan H. Chou will join Nanometrics as its chief financial officer. Mr. Chou brings to Nanometrics over 25 years of financial leadership and management. He joins after more than seven years with Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. where he served as CFO since 2010 and also served as interim chief executive officer from October 2015 through October 2016. For the three years prior to Kulicke & Soffa, Mr. Chou was the CFO of Feihe International. Prior to his U.S.-listed company CFO roles, Mr. Chou held Asia Pacific Regional CFO roles with companies including Honeywell International, Tyco International and Lucent Technologies. Mr. Chou currently serves on the board of directors of MicroPort Scientific.



SUPERVALU INC. [MINNEAPOLIS] (NYSE: SVU) announced that Rob Woseth has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Woseth, who has held the position of EVP, Chief Strategy Officer with the Company since March 2013, has also served as the Company’s interim CFO since July 2017. Woseth joined SUPERVALU’s executive team in 2013. Prior to SUPERVALU, he served as Vice President, Business Development and Strategy at Albertson’s LLC. He has also held financial leadership positions as Vice President, Research, for Water Tower Capital, LLC and as Vice President, Investment Banking, at U.S. Bancorp Piper Jaffray.



CSG [GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.] (NASDAQ: CSGS) announced that Randy Wiese, its executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire.



Healthwise [BOISE, Idaho] announced that Elizabeth Beem will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Beem joined Healthwise in 2014 and previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance. Before joining Healthwise, Elizabeth spent 17 years at Hewlett-Packard, where she held several leadership roles in finance, business planning and analytics, and business operations. Beem previously worked as the assistant controller for Smith Sport Optics and an accounting auditor for Arthur Andersen.



ALM Media [NEW YORK] announced that Mark Fried has joined ALM as Chief Financial Officer and President, Events. Fried joins ALM after serving as President and CEO of Vendome Group.



Avid Bioservices, Inc. [TUSTIN, Calif.] (NASDAQ: CDMO) announced that Paul J. Lytle notified the company of his intent to resign his position as chief financial officer.



Credible [SAN FRANCISCO] announced that it has appointed Chris Bishko as chief financial officer. With over 20 years of experience in technology and financial services as an investor and investment banker, Mr. Bishko joins Credible from Omidyar Technology Ventures, where he was a partner focused. Mr. Bishko also brings direct experience in marketplace lending, having served as a board member of Prosper Marketplace since 2013. Prior to joining The Omidyar Group, Mr. Bishko worked at JPMorgan as an investment banking client officer. He began his career with JPMorgan Capital Corp.



Sequential Brands Group, Inc. [NEW YORK] (NASDAQ: SQBG) announced the appointment of Peter Lops as Chief Financial Officer. He assumes the role from President and Interim CFO Andrew Cooper, who will continue to serve as President. Mr. Lops joins Sequential from Viacom Media Networks where he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the Distribution and Business Development division. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis of Viacom Media Networks. Before joining Viacom, Mr. Lops was Vice President of Finance for Fox Television Stations, Inc. For nine years, he held financial roles at the National Football League serving as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, Finance Director and Controller. Early in his career, he worked at Andersen LLP.



Isabella Bank Corporation [MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.] welcomes Neil McDonnell as Chief Financial Officer. McDonnell has built his career over 27 years in the financial services industry. He has served as chief financial officer, controller, treasurer, compliance & risk officer, and director of finance at large international banks, local community banks, as well as de novo banks.



Riot Blockchain, Inc. [CASTLE ROCK, Colo.] (NASDAQ: RIOT) announced that it has appointed Rob Chang as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chang comes to Riot from Cantor Fitzgerald, where he served as Managing Director and Head of Metals & Mining. Mr. Chang has previously served as a Director of Research and Portfolio Manager at a Canadian investment firm.



Astreya [SANTA CLARA, Calif.] announced the appointment of Monica Hushen as Chief Financial Officer / Chief Operations Officer. Monica previously held the CFO/Operations role for Wonder Workshop. Prior to that, Monica has led growth strategies as CFO for 15+ years in both startups and established companies, such as NewRoads, uBeam, HashFast, Soundhawk, and ECS Refining. She has also held Operations/Finance leadership roles at HP, Palm, Apple, and GE.



The Lubrizol Corporation [Cleveland, Ohio] announced the promotion of J. Brian Pitts to corporate vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. Brian Pitts succeeds Brian Valentine who has announced his decision to leave the organization later this year. Pitts has worked for Lubrizol since 1998 in accounting and finance assignments, including segment controller and positions in business finance, financial planning and analysis, and operations finance. In 2009, Pitts undertook a three-year expatriate assignment in Shanghai as the director of finance – Asia Pacific. From 2012 to 2015, he served as vice president of finance for Lubrizol’s Advanced Materials segment. In 2015, he was named general manager of TempRite® Engineered Polymers.



Maxar Technologies Ltd. [SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER] (NYSE and TSX: MAXR) announced that William McCombe is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer of Maxar. Anil Wirasekara, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer of MDA from 1994 to October 2017, will assume the duties of Interim Chief Financial Officer of Maxar.



WorkWave [HOLMDEL, N.J.] announced that Bill Fahrbach has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.



GlobalSCAPE, Inc. [SAN ANTONIO] (NYSE American: GSB) announced that James W. Albrecht, Jr., Chief Financial Officer of the Company, notified the Company of his decision to retire as an officer of the Company. Albrecht and the Company have agreed in principle to an arrangement in which, upon Albrecht’s retirement, he will serve as a consultant to the Company. In conjunction with Albrecht’s retirement, the Company intends to appoint Karen Young as its interim Chief Financial Officer. Young has served as the Company’s Controller since January 2015. From June 2014 to January 2015, Young was the owner of a CPA practice. Previously, Young served as Controller of PIC Business Systems, Inc., where she worked from December 2001 to June 2014. Young began her career at Valero Energy Corporation.



Garden Fresh Restaurants LLC [SAN DIEGO] announced the appointment of Donald Breen as chief financial officer. Breen joins the team from Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, where he served for the past 10 years as chief financial officer and corporate secretary. His prior experience includes chief financial officer and senior management positions with Baja Fresh, Brothers Gourmet Coffee, Jamba Juice and Adolph Coors.



Smead Capital Management [SEATTLE] announced the hiring of Jameson Greenfield to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Greenfield comes to Smead after serving in several leading roles at BlackRock. Most recently, he oversaw the operational support of BlackRock’s Hedge Fund and Private Credit platforms. In addition, Jameson served as a Board member for several Luxembourg-based investment funds and was an active member of BlackRock’s Alternatives Leadership Committee and Alternatives Operating Committee.







CFO Moves – week ending February 23, 2018



GM Financial [FORT WORTH, TEXAS] announced the retirement of Chris Choate as Chief Financial Officer. Treasurer Susan Sheffield has been named to succeed Choate. Sheffield has served as Executive Vice President and Treasurer since 2014. Prior to her role as Treasurer, Sheffield was SVP of Corporate Finance since 2008. From 2002 to 2008, she led the Structured Finance team. She joined the company in 2001 as VP Investor Relations.



AMRI [WALTHAM, Mass.] announced the appointment of Anthony Mattacchione as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Mr. Mattacchione succeeds Felicia Ladin, who announced her intention to leave AMRI in December 2017. Before joining AMRI, Mr. Mattacchione spent five years at Bruker Corp. where he most recently served as their chief financial officer. Before this, he was senior vice president, corporate finance and accounting. Prior to joining Bruker, Mr. Mattacchione served as chief financial officer of EMD Millipore, from 2010 to 2013. Previously, he was vice president, controller and chief accounting officer of Millipore Corp. between 2006 and 2010. He also held various financial leadership roles during a 16-year career at Gerber Scientific Inc.



Bruker Corporation [BILLERICA, Mass.] (NASDAQ: BRKR) announced that Anthony Mattacchione, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Senior Vice President of Bruker, has submitted his resignation. Mr. Mattacchione has informed us that he has accepted a position as Chief Financial Officer of Albany Molecular Research, Inc.



QVC, Inc. [WEST CHESTER, Pa.] announced that Ted Jastrzebski will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer.



UGI Corporation [VALLEY FORGE, Pa.] (NYSE: UGI) has named Ted Jastrzebski to the position of Chief Financial Officer, an executive officer of the Company. Mr. Jastrzebski joins UGI after serving since 2013 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the QVC Group of Companies. Prior to QVC, Mr. Jastrzebski held senior-level finance and general management leadership positions at international companies and organizations including The Hershey Company (2004-2013), CARE (2002-2004), Project HOPE (1999-2002), and Procter & Gamble (1985-1999). While with Procter & Gamble, Mr. Jastrzebski had leadership assignments in India, Egypt, and Poland.



American Zinc Recycling LLC [PITTSBURGH] announced that it has named Marcelino Rodriguez as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Rodriguez most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of KMG Chemicals.



Invacare Corporation [ELYRIA, Ohio] (NYSE: IVC) announced the appointment of Kathleen P. Leneghan as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Leneghan has been in the role of interim Chief Financial Officer of the company since November 26, 2017. Prior to her promotion, Ms. Leneghan was vice president and corporate controller since 2003. She has been with Invacare for 27 years, serving in various financial roles in both North America and Europe. Prior to joining Invacare, Ms. Leneghan was an audit manager with Ernst & Young LLP.



GulfMark Offshore, Inc. [HOUSTON] (NYSE: GLF) announced that Sam Rubio will be promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Sam will replace James (Jay) M. Mitchell. Mr. Rubio joined GulfMark in 2005 and has continued to earn increasing responsibilities within the organization, currently holding the position of Senior Vice President – Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Sam became Vice President – Controller and Chief Accounting Officer in 2008 and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2012.



ClearDATA [AUSTIN, Texas] announced that Dennis Hynson has joined as chief financial officer. Hynson joins ClearDATA from IntelliCyt, where he was CFO and Chief Operating Officer.



ITS Logistics [RENO, Nev.] announced that Jamie Lawson has been elevated to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Lawson started at the company in 2014 as Controller before being promoted to Director of Finance, and now to CFO and a position on the executive team. Lawson started out in the accounting field. She has worked in public accounting for CPA firms in Oklahoma, California and Nevada.



Ephesoft, Inc. [IRVINE, CALIF.] announced that it has appointed Naren Goel as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Murphy Oil Corporation [EL DORADO, Ark.] (NYSE: MUR) announced that David R. Looney has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Looney will succeed John W. Eckart who previously announced his intention to retire from the company later this year.



FormFactor, Inc. [LIVERMORE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: FORM) announced that it has appointed Shai Shahar to serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. He replaces the Company’s current Chief Financial Officer, Michael Ludwig, who is retiring. Mr. Shahar is currently serving as the Vice President Finance & Operations of Nova Measuring Instruments. From 2014 to 2016, Mr. Shahar served as Vice President Finance and Corporate Controller of PMC-Sierra, Inc., and served as its Vice President Finance, FP&A, from 2010 to 2014. Mr. Shahar was Chief Financial Officer of Wintegra, Inc., from 2006 to 2010. From 1997 to 2006, Mr. Shahar worked in progressive roles through senior manager at Ernst & Young.



Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. [HOUSTON] (NYSE: FET) announced that the company has appointed Pablo G. Mercado to serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. James W. Harris, the current Chief Financial Officer, has been leading the Drilling and Subsea segment since September 2017 and will transition full-time to that operating role, serving as Forum’s Executive Vice President – Drilling and Subsea. Pablo joined Forum in 2011 as Vice President, Corporate Development and has held positions with increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President – Finance, with oversight of Forum’s corporate development, investor relations, accounting, tax and treasury functions. Prior to joining Forum, he was an investment banker in the Oil and Gas Group of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC.



Campus Life & Style (“CLS”) [NEW YORK] announced that Joseph Hughes has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hughes previously served as CLS’ Senior Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis. Prior to joining CLS in 2016, Mr. Hughes served as American Campus Communities’ Vice President of Budgeting & Forecasting, a position he held from 2007 to 2015.



FirstEnergy Corp. [AKRON, Ohio] (NYSE: FE) announced Steven E. Strah as the company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer. Strah, currently senior vice president and president, FirstEnergy Utilities. Strah began his career with The Illuminating Company in 1984 and has specialized in regional operations. He has been in his current position since 2015.



GoodData [SAN FRANCISCO] has brought on Carol Lee as its new Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining GoodData, Lee was Vice President of Finance for Konica Minolta Business Solutions, 2011 and 2017.



UCHealth [Aurora, CO] announced the appointment of Dan Rieber as chief financial officer. Rieber has been serving as the 9-hospital system’s interim CFO since Fall 2017.



Barton Malow Company [DETROIT] announced Lars Luedeman as Chief Financial Officer. Lars Luedeman joined Barton Malow Company in 2012 as Director of Finance after spending 16 years in the investment banking industry.



Celanese Corporation [DALLAS] (NYSE: CE) announced that chief financial officer, Chris Jensen, has tendered his resignation after a successful 12 years with the Company. He will be succeeded as CFO by Scott Richardson, currently Senior Vice President, Engineered Materials. Richardson joined Celanese in 2005 and held a variety of roles at the Company including Vice President and General Manager of Acetyls, and his most recent role as Senior Vice President, Engineered Materials.



Savigent Software, Inc. [MINNEAPOLIS] has named John Mitchell as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently Mitchell served in finance management roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for 18 years in various business units including Applications and Supply Chain & Operations. Prior to HPE, he was the CFO of Rainier Technology. He started his career as a CPA and audit manager at a national accounting firm.



National Lutheran Communities & Services [ROCKVILLE, MD] announced that Richard M. Mazza has joined as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mazza was Managing Director at Solar Renewable Energy, LLC. Prior to that, he spent seven years at Pacific Retirement Services, Inc., where he served in a variety of roles including Senior VP of Development and Chief Accounting Officer. Mazza also spent 17 years at KPMG, holding multiple positions including, Director and Senior Manager of Retirement Housing & Long-term Care Consulting Practice and Manager of Assurance Practice.



Giga-tronics Incorporated [DUBLIN, Calif.] (OTCQB: GIGA) announced the appointment of Dr. Lutz P. Henckels as Executive Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Henckels, who joined the Company’s Board of Directors in 2011, is a managing member of Alara Capital AVI II. Dr. Henckels has over 20 years’ experience serving as Chief Executive Officer of both public and private technology companies including, among others, LeCroy Corporation and most recently as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HiQ Solar, Inc.



Otter Media [LOS ANGELES] announced that Jennifer Cho has been named chief financial officer. Cho joins Otter with more than 25 years of experience in banking, corporate finance, treasury, corporate development and financial operations. She has held senior leadership positions at AT&T, DIRECTV and Gap Inc. Most recently she served as CFO of AT&T Entertainment Group’s Technology & Operations division.



Nicholas Financial, Inc. [CLEARWATER, Fla.] (NASDAQ: NICK) announced that Chad Steinorth will be rejoining the Company as Vice President and Interim CFO. Mr. Steinorth originally spent 13 years with Nicholas Financial from November 1993 to November 2006, holding several positions including Controller and Vice President of Finance. Since then, Mr. Steinorth ran his own local auto finance company in the Tampa Bay area before selling it in 2016. Mr. Steinorth most recently served as Vice President of Finance at Platinum Auto Finance.



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. [DALLAS] (NYSE: SRC) announced that the Company would not be renewing its employment agreement with Phil Joseph, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.



Glassdoor [MILL VALLEY, Calif.] announced James (Jim) S. Cox has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Cox joins Glassdoor from Lithium Technologies, where he was CFO. Prior to joining Lithium, Cox was the CFO at Advent Software. Earlier in his career, he worked at UTStarcom and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Ohio, California and New Zealand.



LivePerson, Inc. [New York, New York] announced that it is appointing Christopher Greiner to serve as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Greiner previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Officer of Inovalon Holdings, Inc., from November 2016 to February 2018. Prior to this combined role, Mr. Greiner served as Inovalon’s Chief Product and Operations Officer, a position he held from May 2013 to November 2016. Prior to joining Inovalon in May 2013, Mr. Greiner served as a Vice President at Computer Sciences Corporation, from November 2012 to April 2013. From April 1999 to November 2012, Mr. Greiner served as the combined Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of IBM’s Business Analytics division. Prior to this position, Mr. Greiner was responsible for IBM’s global services business based in Shanghai, China, and Tokyo, Japan. Additionally, Mr. Greiner fulfilled multiple roles in finance and operations both within IBM’s U.S. business and overseas operations in Australia, India, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore.



Lydall, Inc. [MANCHESTER, Conn.] (NYSE: LDL) announced that Randall B. Gonzales, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Lydall, Inc. Mr. Gonzales will be joining Lydall from his position as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Progress Rail Services Corporation. Prior to joining Progress Rail, Mr. Gonzales held financial and operational leadership roles of increasing responsibilities within Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Prior to that role, he was the Chief Financial Officer for Nissan’s Global Sales & Marketing functions.



iCIMS Inc. [HOLMDEL, N.J.] announced the introduction of Valerie Rainey as chief financial officer (CFO). Rainey previously served as CFO at CMA CGM America, and INTTRA, Inc.



Rubrik [PALO ALTO, Calif.] announced Murray Demo as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Rubrik, Demo was CFO at Atlassian. Demo brings decades of experience to Rubrik and has previously served as CFO at Adobe Systems, Postini, LiveOps and Dolby Laboratories.

