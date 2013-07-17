UK | CFO Moves - week ending 31 May, 7, 14, 21 June 2013

CFO Moves UK – week ending 21 June 2013



Liverpool Football Club named Andy Hughes as its chief financial officer. Hughes, who trained with the Big Four firm before holding executive positions at Hilton Hotels and Cendant Corporation, takes up the role next month. He replaces Phillip Nash, who stepped down in February after five years as CFO. Most recently Hughes was chief financial officer at Guoman and Thistle Hotels.



Legal & General Group Plc announced that Mark Gregory will be appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 1 July 2013. Mark is currently Chief Executive Officer of the Savings business and has been a member of the Board since January 2009.



Waterlogic Plc announced the appointment of John Skidmore as Group Chief Financial Officer. John Skidmore spent sixteen years with PHS group rising from group financial controller to divisional Finance Director and subsequently CFO.



Hunter Boot Ltd. has added Ken Pratt as CFO. Pratt makes the move to Hunter from Signet UK, where he also served as CFO.



Dart Group PLC announced that Gary Brown, Group Chief Financial Officer, will join the board of directors of the Company as executive directors. Gary Brown has been appointed to the Board as Group CFO. Gary has significant experience in the retail and consumer goods sectors, both with smaller companies and larger organisations, including J Sainsbury PLC, Matalan PLC and Instore PLC. Prior to joining Dart Group, Gary was Global CFO of Umbro PLC and subsequently, following the sale of the Umbro business to Nike Inc., Umbro International Limited.



Eco City Vehicles PLC announced the appointment of Jonathan Moritz as Finance Director. He succeeds Ran Oren who is stepping down as Interim Finance Director following the Group’s return to EBITDA profit last year. In a nine-year stint at Inchcape PLC, Moritz served as Finance Director of three of its subsidiaries – Daihatsu UK, Seaking Automotive, and Inchcape Fleet Solutions. Mr. Moritz previously also worked as a consultant to Avis Europe, and as a Divisional Finance Director in the global Pattonair division of UMECO PLC.



CFO Moves UK – week ending 14 June 2013



Advanced Computer Software Group reported that Guy Millward has today taken up his position as Chief Financial Officer. Millward joined the board on November 19th 2012 and is succeeding Barbara Firth, the previous Chief Financial Officer who has now been appointed Chief Operating Officer responsible for acquisitions and integrations.



The Pensions Trust announced the appointment of David Lane as Chief Finance Officer. Prior to joining, his most recent role was Chief Finance Officer at Minster Law. Previously to that, he was Divisional Finance and Commercial Director at leading building services provider N.G. Bailey.



Mobile Streams plc (AIM: MOS) announced that Gaston Cerf has joined the board of the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Cerf has more than 28 years experience in the corporate finance industry, working for companies such as Citibank and The Carrefour Group, where he held finance positions in Argentina, UK and France.



CFO Moves UK – week ending 7 June 2013



Synety Group plc announced the appointment of Paul Williams as Chief Financial Officer. Paul worked previously for IBM, ECsoft Group plc and, most recently, Ciber where he was the group financial controller and interim CFO of the International Division. Furthermore, Paul has recently spent time working in Dubai as CFO for Columbus Middle East.



Meggitt PLC announced the appointment of Doug Webb as Chief Financial Officer. Doug replaces Stephen Young, who was appointed Chief Executive on 1 May 2013 following Terry Twigger‘s retirement. Doug’s previous positions include Finance Director, Continental Europe of Logica plc, Chief Financial Officer of QinetiQ Group plc and, most recently, Chief Financial Officer of London Stock Exchange Group plc.



Xtract Energy PLC (AIM: XTR) announced the appointment of Joel Silberstein as its Chief Financial Officer. After completing his training at Mazars, Cape Town, Joel held the position of Group Controller and Vice President Finance of Toronto Stock Exchange quoted European Goldfields Limited until the Company was acquired by Eldorado Gold Corporation in February 2012.



Scaleogy Ltd announced that they have signed up James Mullholland of Regal Venture Capital as their new CFO (chief financial officer).



The Co-operative Group announced the appointment of Richard Pennycook as Group Finance Director. Pennycook joins the Group after nearly eight years as Group Finance Director at WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. Richard, whose previous roles include Group Finance Director at RAC and JD Wetherspoon, will take up his new role on 1 July 2013, initially on an interim basis.



CFO Moves UK – week ending 31 May 2013



Trapoil unveiled its new finance director Scott Richardson Brown. He has been appointed to the board as the group’s finance director. Richardson Brown has spent more than 15 years working with public companies, and was once finance director of Ascent Resources.



Virgin Media will have Robert Dunn as its new Chief Financial Officer upon the closing of its acquisition by Liberty Global, Inc. Mr Dunn is currently Managing Director (“MD”) of UPC Netherlands. He will succeed Eamonn O’Hare who has decided to leave the company to pursue new opportunities. Mr. Dunn has held several senior management positions with Liberty Global over the last 13 years, including MD, UPC Ireland for five years, and CFO of Liberty’s European cable division. Robert has been MD of UPC Netherlands B.V. since January, 2011. He previously served as MD of UPC Ireland B.V. from 2006 and was MD of Finance & Accounting of UPC Polska LLC (UPC). He joined UPC in May 2000 and served as CFO of UPC Distribution from January 2001. He earlier served as Group Controller of Impress Packaging Group B.V. from May 1997 to May 2000. Robert has been Director of UPC Polska LLC since June 2000.