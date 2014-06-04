UK | CFO Moves - week ending 30, May 2014

Armour Group plc announced that John Harris, the Group’s Finance Director is stepping down and leaving the Group at the end of May 2014. The decision follows the successful sale of the Group’s automotive division in March 2014, which has resulted in a significant reduction in the size of the Group. From 1 June 2014, Mark Wilson will join the board and take up the appointment of Group Finance Director and Company Secretary. Mark joined the Group as Financial Controller in September 2009. Prior to joining Armour Mark held a number of financial controller roles.



Range Resources Limited announced the appointment of Nick Beattie as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), to be based in London. Most recently Nick was a Managing Director in the BNP Paribas Upstream Oil and Gas team in London. Prior to working with BNP Paribas, Nick worked as a Director within the Oil and Gas finance team at Fortis Bank covering Europe, Middle East and Africa and in a variety of roles with National Australia Bank Group.



Aggreko announced that Angus Cockburn, Aggreko’s Interim CEO, will continue this role. Angus had previously indicated to the Board that he had decided not to apply for the role on a permanent basis and that, after 14 years at Aggreko principally as CFO, he was keen to seek fresh challenges. Accordingly, he will step down from the Group later in the year. Aggreko announced that Carole Cran, currently Interim CFO, is appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Aggreko plc and will join the Board with immediate effect. Carole joined Aggreko in 2004 and has worked closely with Angus Cockburn as Group Financial Controller and more recently as Director of Finance. Prior to joining Aggreko, Carole had a number of finance roles in BAE Systems.