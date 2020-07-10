Transgene and Hypertrust Patient Data Care announce successful go-live of the world’s first blockchain solution for clinical trials of personalized healthcare

The innovative collaboration between Transgene and Hypertrust Patient Data Care marks a milestone in the ongoing fight against cancer. The blockchain-based Hypertrust X-Chain solution supports Transgene’s personalized immunotherapies comprehensively, ensuring a trustworthy process in the background of the medical treatment. All emerging personalized treatments have a massive need for trustworthy and decentralized solutions, due to the strong cross-company collaborative nature of the production process.



Transgene’s first individualized immunotherapy product candidate is based on the myvac® technology. It is currently evaluated in two ongoing clinical trials, including patients in Europe and in the USA. This virus-based therapeutic vaccine encodes neoantigens (patient-specific mutations) that are identified and selected using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence capabilities. myvac®-based products are designed to stimulate the patient’s immune response, to recognize and destroy tumor cells based on their own mutations. This individualized immunotherapy is developed specifically for each patient.



“We have set up multiple collaborations around the world to allow each patient’s anticancer therapy to be designed in a timely manner. Blockchain technologies are a perfect tool to ensure that the patient’s genetic data are protected while ensuring that all the interventions of our partners are both smooth and tracked. We were very happy to collaborate with Hypertrust Patient Data Care and together set up this novel process, demonstrating once again Transgene’s ability to be at the forefront of innovation”, says Eric Quéméneur, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Executive VP, Chief Scientific Officer of Transgene.



“We are very proud to present with our partner Transgene the world’s first productive blockchain solution for clinical trials of personalized healthcare. The combination of Transgene’s innovative and AI-enhanced TG4050 cancer vaccine and the security and workflow orchestration features of our platform provides the optimum support for a highly personalized cancer treatment process”, explains Andreas Göbel, CEO of Hypertrust Patient Data Care.



Especially in clinical trials of personalized healthcare there is an essential need for an immutable audit trail, which is created by different parties throughout the supply and production process. Blockchain technologies bring a high level of trust, as it allows a total transparency on how the data were modified throughout the process and provide additional protection in an age of increasing cyberthreats.



Hypertrust X-Chain for Clinical Trials by Hypertrust Patient Data Care is a market-leading solution for the orchestration and documentation of clinical trials for personalized healthcare. It ensures the chain of identity and custody for personalized treatments in the context of clinical trials. The decentralized platform leverages blockchain technology, to provide closed-loop supply chain monitoring and orchestration, based on a workflow process definition. The solution provides an immutable and tamper-proof audit trail of all recorded data throughout the treatment. Also, it allows the migration towards the commercial scale solution Hypertrust “X-Chain for Commercialized Treatments”.



About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells. The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO™ platform). With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC. With its proprietary platform Invir.IO™, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO™ collaboration with AstraZeneca.

www.transgene.fr



About myvac®

myvac® is a viral vector (MVA) based, individualized immunotherapy platform that has been developed by Transgene to target solid tumors. myvac®-derived products are designed to stimulate the patient’s immune system, recognize and destroy tumors using the patient’s own cancer specific genetic mutations. Transgene has set up an innovative network that combines bioengineering, digital transformation, established vectorization know-how and unique manufacturing capabilities. Transgene has been awarded an “Investment for the Future” funding from Bpifrance for the development of its platform myvac®. TG4050 is the first myvac®-derived product being evaluated in clinical trials.



About Hypertrust Patient Data Care

Hypertrust Patient Data Care provides next-generation digital health and supply chain solutions leveraging blockchain, AI and IoT. Hypertrust X-Chain delivers a blockchain-based solution securing a patient-centered closed-loop supply and distributed data chain for autologous cell therapies. Hypertrust X-Chain enables a safe, efficient and transparent workflow orchestration across the entire supply chain of autologous cell therapies – with far-reaching benefits for pharma companies and all other stakeholders in the supply and data chain. Hypertrust Patient Data Care is a spin-off of CAMELOT Consulting Group.

www.hypertrust-patient.com

