The Sandbox announces partnership with Ledger Enterprise to secure enterprises in the metaverse

The partnership will encompass multiple initiatives, including:
- Adding The Sandbox as a dApp on Ledger Enterprise, for Ledger clients interested in owning or using LANDs from The Sandbox ecosystem
- Integrating a widget for The Sandbox in the Ledger Live desktop application
- Building synergies whereby The Sandbox recommends Ledger Enterprise to its LAND owner ecosystem, and Ledger can recommend The Sandbox to Ledger Enterprise clients that are interested in the metaverse.
- Migrating all NFTs in The Sandbox collection wallet to a secure Ledger Enterprise wallet for added security.
“We have a long relationship with Ledger and we’re excited to deepen our partnership to provide further security to brands entering the metaverse,” said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox.
“We are making it easier for our users to access Ledger and for Ledger clients to access The Sandbox, and that will also make it easier and safer for individuals and brands to thrive in the metaverse.”
“Every brand that creates or stores digital assets is vulnerable to the increasing hacks, scams, and mismanagement we see in the broader market. The Sandbox works with numerous brands, and helps build trust and utility for newer users, which is why it places the utmost value on enabling its brand partners to be secure, and Ledger Enterprise is proud to provide the peace of mind that businesses and consumers deserve,” said Alex Zinder, Head of Enterprise at Ledger.
“The Sandbox was one of the first leaders in the space to say, ‘we care about security and making the process fun, to onboard millions into securing their digital value.’ We are so thrilled at the results of our School of Block education game in The Sandbox and can’t wait to see this partnership grow at every level,” said VP of Communications Ariel Wengroff.
Part virtual real estate, part amusement park, The Sandbox fully embraces the idea of the metaverse as a continuous shared digital space where worlds and heroes collide to make magic. Over 400 partners have joined The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari, all following The Sandbox team’s vision of empowering players to create their own experiences using both original and well-known characters and worlds.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Tony Hawk, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations.
About Animoca Brands
Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Animoca Brands Japan, Grease Monkey Games, Eden Games, Darewise Entertainment, Notre Game, TinyTap, Be Media, PIXELYNX, and WePlay Media. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 380 Web3 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com
About Ledger
Founded in Paris in 2014, LEDGER is a global platform for digital assets and Web3. Ledger is already the world leader in Critical Digital Asset security and utility. With more than 5M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and brands as customers, 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured, plus services supporting trading, buying, spending, earning, and NFTs. LEDGER's products include: Nano S Plus, Nano X hardware wallets, LEDGER Live companion app, [ LEDGER ] Market™, the world's first secure-minting and first-sale distribution platform, and Ledger Enterprise. With its ease of use, LEDGER allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment.
