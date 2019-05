The Malta AI & Blockchain Summit press conference will take place at 3 pm on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 at Intercontinental Hotel, St Julian's

The second edition of the highly successful tech summit will open its doors on the 23 – 24 May 2019 at Hilton Malta. The show made its mark in the industry last November when it welcomed nearly 9,000 delegates, securing a key place on the local stage as a leader in the blockchain events sphere. Organised by the Malta A.I. & Blockchain Summit in partnership with CC Forum “Blockchain, AI & Digital Innovation”, it will connect global thought leaders, policy makers, investors and startups for a 2-day top content event, securing the country’s position as a centre for innovation and business. The summit will be attended by industry leaders, think tanks, institutional and private investors, family offices and VC firms.The event's highlights include:5000+ attendees200+ influential speakers300+ exhibitorsTo be inaugurated by Hon. Prime Minister, the event is privileged to host some of the world's most authoritative speakers, many of whom are integral players in shaping a fast-changing digital world.The programme of event is highly intense: 2 stages, a buzzing exhibition floor, keynotes, panels, fireside chats, duels, pitching contests, workshops, and a number of networking events.The event's agenda will address a wide range of issues including Blockchain & AI and Foreign Direct Investment, the Future of Digital Investment and the Regulatory Framework of the Blockchain & AI Space. A line-up of high calibre speakers includes the likes of Vinay Gupta, Tone Vays, Ben Goertzel, Thomas Power, Bobby Lee, Roger Ver, Brock Pierce, Patrick Chang and Noel Sharkey.Part of the event's programme feature one-to-one duels where heavyweights will engage in heated public debates on the big issues of the space with the conference audience being involved.The blockchain battle offers a tantalizing, confirmed €100K prize draw, which will be held on the 24th.Last, but not least, the Summit lays on a rich networking programme ranging from a welcoming drinks reception, Crypto cruise to a number of gourmet networking dinners. It will culminate in the A.I. and Blockchain Awards Gala on 23d May.Note that some of our A-listing speakers will be in attendance at the press conference including Bobby Lee, Roger Ver, Vinay Gupta, Eric Van der Kleij.To get registered for the press conference, please, contact Katy on katy@sigma.com.m or contact@cc-forum.com Finyear is a media partner of the Malta AI & Blockchain Summit.