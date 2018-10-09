The Fourth Edition Of Block Hedge Business 2018 At Zurich Is Set To Create Ripples In The Blockchain World

articles liés
Switzerland, as we know is one of the most prominent blockchain and cryptocurrency centres on account of its favourable business environment, regulations and tax rates. It is home to a few of the most prominent crypto powerhouses, which is why it has been attracting the sizeable attention of all those involved in the field.
In light of its business-friendly environment, blockchain entrepreneurs, key industry individuals, businessmen, top government officials and blockchain enthusiasts have been valuing the region to expand their blockchain technology-led business.
To amplify the manifestation possibilities of their growth aspiration, Block-Hedge has been carefully designed as the perfect avenue to bring all together for an insightful day-long event on 7th December 2018 at Zurich.
The conference is scheduled to take place at Swissotel, with an agenda that is going to be bundled with meaningful takeaways for all those who attend.
The guiding philosophy behind the event is to discover the future and amplify the growth of the most powerful and disruptive technology in the present time.
The entire focus of the spectrum of talks and panel discussion is to bring focus on the practical aspect of blockchain and cryptocurrencies and what it means for driving business results. The networking opportunities as a part of it are sure to be extremely meaningful, with the backing of a plush gathering of blockchain business stakeholders, investors and the media.
Some of the noteworthy speakers who are going to grace the event with their experience backed sessions include:
– Jose Alejandro-Co-founder- Bitcoin Gold
- Tania Balzli-Head of Banking and Crypto- PwC
- Andrew Rippon- CEO - Thrupny
- Nithin Eapen - Chief Investment Officer - Arcadia Crypto Ventures
- Alessandro Raffelini - Group Chief Financial and Technology Officer - TDA Capital London
- Mauro Andriotto - Founder - Andriotto Financial Services
- On Yavin - Founder and CEO - Cointelligence
The expected count of the attendees, going exactly by the significant traction of the earlier chapters is at least 500. In the earlier events, as many as 70 per cent of the conference participants were noted as C level executives, and about 20 per cent - investors. Also, participation has been confirmed by leading business names such as Bitcoin Gold, PwC, Arcadia Crypto Ventures and TDA Capital London and many more.
For more information, visit: https://www.block-hedge.com/switzerland/
Alternately, contact: Animesh | animesh@block-hedge.com
Finyear is media partner of this event.
