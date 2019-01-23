The Best Guide to Blockchain Conferences

articles liés
Therefore, if you are working in the industry and would like to learn more so that you can become involved on a higher level, or if you are hoping to add to your current financial and business portfolio, your efforts will not go without reward.
But how do you become better educated on Bitcoin and even make a few helpful connections? Is it even possible that you’ve been thinking about attending a Blockchain conference, but aren’t exactly sure what to expect?
Well, you’ve come to the right place! In this quick guide, we are going to explain exactly why you should attend a large Blockchain event, and then, as a bonus, we are going to give you a few helpful tips on how to narrow down your search in finding the one that will be of most benefit. Let’s jump right in!
Why should I attend a large Blockchain event?
There are so many essential reasons why you should definitely attend a Blockchain conference, as that you can benefit both professionally and personally in a number of different ways. Here are the top reasons to sign up for a package today!
- Learn more about Blockchain. While this may seem like the obvious, you have to understand that the world of Blockchain is constantly changing. What might have been a clear strategic plan last month could already be old news, cleverly replaced with inspiring innovations and processes. Find out what’s happening today — right now — and how it can affect you.
- Make connections. Whether you’re venturing out into unchartered territory or are hoping to solidify an expansion into an existing financial department, making the right connections is everything! Regardless if you make use of that connection immediately or two years down the road, there’s something to be noted about that old saying, “It’s all about who you know!”
- See new products. Every major conference has vendors, and the Blockchain realm is no different. Attending an event is often the perfect way to witness new technology firsthand, and to see how it could benefit you or your business.
What should I look for when selecting a Blockchain conference?
Blockchain events come in all shapes and sizes, but if you’re going to make the plunge, go BIG! With a larger conference, you’ll have more opportunities, along with a few extra perks that smaller events just don’t offer. A few important things to pay attention to when deciding on the ideal Blockchain conference include:
The speakers - If you’re attending to be educated, you’ll want to ensure that the speakers are all experts in their fields. It’s also nice to have a little variety, with representatives from all major niches, along with a good mix of successful corporations and inventive startups.
Additional events - While some attendees only focus on the main attraction, you’ll find that the extra events that large conferences offer are often a way to really make good connections in less stressful and hectic environments. Many events also offer luncheons, dinners and even parties or informal round-table discussions that will add a more relaxed vibe to your time at the conference.
The venue - Take a good look at the venue where the Blockchain event will be held. Successful conferences choose space that will allow for a little rest or peace and quiet in between lectures and gatherings, so you have the opportunity to unwind and present yourself at your best. Plus, areas within the venue can be a great meeting spot for impromptu sit-downs with like-minded people with which you hope to connect!
Getting Prepared for a Blockchain Event
As that you’re probably already sold on attending a conference, there are a few things that you should do to be sure that you are prepared.
Choose the event - Before you sign up for a package, you’re going to want to make sure that you do your research on the best Blockchain events. There are numerous websites that offer information on these conferences, along with complete sites for each individual event. You can never have too much information!
Be ready to network - As that one of the primary reasons a person decides to attend a Blockchain summit is to make business connections, you’re going to want to ensure that you present yourself and your business in the best manner possible. Have plenty of business cards, along with more tech-savvy ways to connect, such as using the LinkedIn QR code on the app. And always reach out right after the event, even if just to exchange a few words.
Now that you are armed with the knowledge and the resources that you need to sign up for a large Blockchain event, don’t hesitate! Some of the most well-known conferences book up early, and you won’t want to miss out on any of the opportunities that are available. Who knows? Depending on the location, maybe you can even mix in some vacation time!
----
Emily Woodman is a long time digital marketeer and writer at TokenomX Yellow Live - a Cryptocurrency Conference happening in Thailand. All views expressed in this article belong to the author of the post.
