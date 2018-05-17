TMT Investments launches crypto fund for investment in blockchain startups, supported by Waves Platform

Yodse''s main purposes. The platform yodse (https://yodse.io/) aims to become the largest Internet ecosystem for the most convenient, rapid and profitable interaction of enterprises in the field of production of industrial product groups in the markets of Russia, CIS, South-East Asia, and later in Europe and the United States.



This global, decentralized and transparent B2B / B2C trading platform has all the advantages of blockchain technology and thus provides manufacturers with the most convenient communication with their wholesalers and retail buyers. The scale, high-tech products and convenient user-friendly tools within the ecosystem will allow small and medium-sized businesses to achieve better results and gain practical benefit. Challenges that yodse ecosystem solves yodse project is aimed at solving a number of problems related to direct, convenient, rapid and profitable "manufacturer-consumer" interaction.



The transparent ecosystem yodse focuses on the protection consumers from losses, connected with the lack of guarantees from manufacturers and abundance of poor-quality goods. By establishing communication mechanisms, buyers will be provided with technical support, and manufacturers will receive quality feedback.



The platform will reduce the delivery time and enable consumers to purchase goods without intermediaries. Excessive costs of manufacturers for outdated marketing technologies and high fees of goods placement on existing e-commerce platforms will become history.



The YODSE system offers its users low fees and creates conditions for easy access of small businesses to e-commerce and international markets. Advantages of using ecosystem (platform) yodse for manufacturers The yodse electronic platform and its tools allow businesses, operating in the production of industrial product groups to find their retail and wholesale customers and to provide direct sales without intermediaries.



The system helps to set up a mechanism for communication with clients, enhance the transparency of transactions, perform transparent management and control in the process of delivery and payments, and expand the customer base, maximize the volume of goods turnover and net profit. In addition, owing to the global system based on the blockchain technology, small and medium-sized businesses will be able to solve the problems of entering new promising markets, as well as significantly improve the competitiveness of manufactured industrial products.



Advantages of using ecosystem (platform) yodse for consumers Yodse project gives huge advantages for users while searching and purchasing industrial products group, motor vehicles, production, road construction, mining and agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, rigging arrangement, turbines, equipment for ventilation and air conditioning, pumps, compressors, bearings and others. Direct prices from manufacturer without intermediaries allow to maximize profit and users feedbacks and quality technical support from manufacturers will enable consumers to learn more about the product and make sure of its quality.



Use of crypto-currencies and traditional forms of payment within the system. Using the platform, consumer can choose from a wide range of necessary industrial products from domestic or foreign manufacturers, for which it will be possible to pay with BTC / ETH / XPR crypto-currencies, yodse tokens as well as national currencies.

As the number of users of the platform increase, the number of transactions made in crypto-currencies will increase significantly, however in the countries where the turnover of crypto-currency fall under the restrictive regulation, traditional currencies will be used.

With regard to the use of yodse tokens, these elements of the ecosystem, based on the cryptographic algorithm based on Blockchain technology, will help increase user loyalty and give owners the opportunity to perform transparent and conflict-free operations, confirmed by smart contracts, pay for platform services, make token loans, become a member of the referral program and receive revenue from sales. In this case, yodse tokens are not securities, however as the number of users and transactions on the platform grow, the tokens value will increase as well. Why this particular direct sales platform will be the most promising and highly- demanded yodse global platform is a unique platform and has a number of advantages that distinguish it from other platforms.



The most important advantage of this platform is transparency of transactions owing to blockchain technology and possibility to conduct transactions with crypto currencies. In addition, users will receive quality In continuous 24/7 support, available product localization, a transparent feedback system, prices from manufacturers, so that they will be able to derive maximum benefit from the purchase of quality products. YODSE ecosystem growth prospects Benefits for users from yodse ecosystem scaling.



Joining of a number of manufacturers of industrial groups of goods to the yodse system will make it possible to conclude a lot of mutually beneficial, multimillion contracts. As the yodse (https://yodse.io/) platform dynamically develops and scales, there will be a gradual increase in the number of offices being opened in many regions in order to provide quality and continuous technical support to users in other countries and maintain the brand.



The scaling of ecosystem will enhance the frequency of use of the platform in a number of countries, which will increase the number of users, thereby facilitating the establishment of export-import transactions between countries and, as a result, increase sales volumes of manufacturers. Manufacturers, who sign in earlier than others, will take the advantages of being pioneers in new markets. Which countries, markets, continents will cover YODSE ecosystem?



The expansion of the yodse ecosystem geography is planned to begin in the markets of Eastern Europe and the countries of the Customs Union (Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, etc.), which are leaders in the production and procurement of industrial groups of goods. In the future, creators of the platform plan to expand the ecosystem and enter overseas markets, expanding the scope of their activities to the countries of the Asian region, Africa, Latin America. In the mid-term perspective yodse platform plans to cover the market of Europe, USA and Australia.

