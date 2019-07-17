Suntec gears up for Blockchain Summit 2019

articles liés
Connecting industry leaders, business decision makers and tech innovators, Blockchain Summit Singapore is a 1-day conference and exhibition dedicated to the business of blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT).
Based on unrivalled content, visionary speakers and exceptional networking opportunities, Blockchain Summit Singapore is a must-attend event to understand the challenges and opportunities of our blockchain future.
Blockchain Summit is the largest dedicated Blockchain Event Series in the world. Taking place on the 20th August 2019 at Suntec in Singapore, Blockchain Summit Asia is the fourth event of 2019 in the Blockchain Summit Series, following on from successful events in Hong Kong, Frankfurt and London.
Focusing on the industries most impacted by blockchain technology, join over 1000 progressive professionals, 80 industry-leading speakers, global companies and innovative tech start-ups and gain the knowledge, skills and connections to unlock the potential of Blockchain Technology.
Some of the top speakers already attending Blockchain Summit Singapore include:
• Celine Le Cotonnec, Chief Data Officer, AXA Insurance Singapore
• Guilhem Vincens, Head of Change and Innovation APAC, ABN Amro
• Abdallah Alomari, KYC Specialist, Credit Agricole
• Shahar Steiff, Assistant Vice President New Technology, PCCW Global
• Victor Alexiev, APAC Program Manager for Citi Ventures, D10X, Citibank
• Swapna Malekar, Senior Manager, Product, RBC
The event’s programme addresses key areas of change and provides an essential platform to discuss the opportunities of blockchain technology with thought-leaders and industry experts. Discuss and debate the impact of blockchain on sectors including Finance, Insurance, Retail, Supply Chain and Telecoms through intimate roundtables, interactive case studies and panel discussions.
Join Blockchain Summit on the 20th August 2019 at Suntec Singapore!
Twitter: @BlockchainHQ
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/11149499/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Blockchain-Summit-351721528881486/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blockchainsummithq/
URL: https://www.blockchainsummitsingapore.com/
Registration: https://www.blockchainsummitsingapore.com/tickets
Finyear is a media partner of the Blockchain Summit Singapore 2019.
