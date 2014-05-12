SunGard Global Study Shows Corporations Face High Risk of Payment Fraud

Compounding the lack of standards, companies reported a high level of disparate systems within their technology environment, as well as a large number of banking relationships and accounts. These factors contribute to an overly complex payments landscape - 25% of companies operate with more than 10 cash management banks and 23% of those operate with more than a thousand bank accounts. The study highlights best practices in payments centralization to help prevent fraud, reduce operating costs and improve visibility – click here to download the study (https://financialsystems.sungard.com/resources/Corporate-Liquidity/white-papers/Global-Connectivity-Messaging-Study-Whitepaper.aspx).



“Fraud is a serious risk that companies face in this complex global business environment. It has become increasingly difficult to detect, and many senior executives remain unaware of the internal fraud risks that their own firms are facing,” said Enrico Camerinelli, Principal, Aite Group. “In addition to fraud, companies with a high degree of complexity experience increased operational and transactional costs. For this reason there is an increased demand for controls such as the introduction of standard processes and technology such as a Payment Factory.”



“SunGard launched this global study to assess the challenges and risks that customers are facing in the payments space. Corporations are under increased pressure not only to manage cash more effectively, but also to do so in a controlled and streamlined manner. Introducing best practices to standardize and harmonize the payments and bank communications environment can help prevent fraud, reduce costs, and improve visibility,” said Andrew Owens, head of SunGard's AvantGard Payments business.



About SunGard Financial Systems

SunGard Financial Systems provides mission-critical software and IT services to institutions in virtually every segment of the financial services industry. The primary purpose of these systems is to automate the many detailed processes associated with trading, managing investment portfolios and accounting for investment assets. These solutions address the processing requirements of a broad range of users within financial services, including asset managers, traders, custodians, compliance officers, treasurers, insurers, risk managers, hedge fund managers, plan administrators and clearing agents. In addition, we also provide professional services that focus on application implementation and integration of these solutions and on custom software development.







