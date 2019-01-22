SpaceChain Completes the First Qtum Transaction in Space

The node is embedded with SpaceChain's smart operating system, SpaceChain OS, and can perform blockchain-related functions on the Qtum blockchain such as running smart contracts and multi-signature transactions.



Since the launch on October 25, the team has run a number of connectivity tests to ensure the node's full operational capability. During these tests, the node's signal was detected and transaction data has been uploaded to the node to complete the signature and then downloaded via the ground station, and finally verified on the blockchain network. The transaction verification information can be found here.



"This multi-signature cold wallet service – an application developed by SpaceChain engineers to test the space node – shows proof of technology of being a potential cyber security solution for the blockchain industry," said SpaceChain co-founder and chief technology officer Jeff Garzik. "SpaceChain deployed and tested the space-based multi signature transaction which opens up brand new possibilities in space security models."



To facilitate the launch, SpaceChain commissioned Tibet Zezheng Information Technology Co. Ltd. And Beijing Xihua Science and Technology Co. Ltd., a carrying and launching service provider.



The first blockchain node that SpaceChain launched into orbit on Feb 2, 2018, was equipped with a Raspberry Pi hardware board and blockchain software. It ran a full-node program on the Qtum blockchain and could process existing blockchain data. The node was offline and had limited functionality, but it was the first successful deployment of a Qtum blockchain node in low earth orbit.



"It often takes months and years to build the system and to launch hardware into space as there is a need to secure the launch opportunity, obtain permissions, get the frequency and ensure there is ground station support. We are proud to have launched two nodes in our first year of operations, bringing us one step closer to creating a network of blockchain-based satellites in space" said SpaceChain co-founder and chief executive officer Zee Zheng.



Additionally, this node has a geospatial tracking feature that lets you watch the node orbit the Earth in real time.



About SpaceChain:

Founded in 2017, SpaceChain is a community-based space platform that combines space and blockchain technologies to build the world's first open-source blockchain-based satellite network, allowing users to develop and run decentralized applications in space.The SpaceChain operating system will be available to anyone, anywhere in the world, all while remaining secure and immutable through proven blockchain cryptography. In doing so, SpaceChain's vision is to remove barriers and allow a global community to access and collaborate in space.

