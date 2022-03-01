SKALE-based 3air and K3 Telecom secure $10 Million USD Investment to expand in Ethiopia

Ethiopia is a very attractive market for 3air and K3 Telecom given their current broadband infrastructure in conjunction with the fastest growing economy in the region (6.1 percent growth in the financial year 2019/20 according to worldbank.org).



The setup of the local company and production of building materials is set to start immediately. Thanks to the quick rollout K3 Telecom provides with its innovative "Cable Through the Air" solution, it is possible to put the infrastructure in place within the next 6-7 months.



An MOU was signed on February 17 which includes an investment of $10 Million USD to build out K3’s Telecom infrastructure in Ethiopia, starting with its capital Addis Ababa.



As the official partner of K3 Telecom, 3air is contributing to this expansion and is looking forward to the large potential this new market represents.



With about 115 million people (2020), Ethiopia is the second most populous nation in Africa after Nigeria, and still the fastest growing economy in the region, with 6.1 percent growth in the financial year 2019/20 (worldbank.org).



Ethiopia is a particularly attractive market, as there are several highly populated cities that lack reliable broadband connectivity. The goal is to start the rollout in Addis Ababa and expand to additional cities shortly after. It is estimated that 3air and K3 Telecom could potentially reach about 3 million households and businesses in Ethiopia.



In 2020, the government of Ethiopia launched its digital transformation strategy with the goal of leveraging digital technologies to foster development and growth for every citizen. 3air aims to be a leader of change by providing digital identities, bankless payments and microloans to individuals and businesses through its platform. 3air’s token is built on SKALE, a multichain network that provides 3air with its own blockchain network for lightning-fast transactions.



