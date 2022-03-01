Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

SKALE-based 3air and K3 Telecom secure $10 Million USD Investment to expand in Ethiopia

Shortly after announcing its move to the SKALE network, a fully EVM-compatible multichain solution based on the Ethereum blockchain, 3air followed with news about the next step in its rollout in Africa. 3air and telecom partner K3 Telecom are going to expand operations to Ethiopia.


SKALE-based 3air and K3 Telecom secure $10 Million USD Investment to expand in Ethiopia
Ethiopia is a very attractive market for 3air and K3 Telecom given their current broadband infrastructure in conjunction with the fastest growing economy in the region (6.1 percent growth in the financial year 2019/20 according to worldbank.org).

The setup of the local company and production of building materials is set to start immediately. Thanks to the quick rollout K3 Telecom provides with its innovative "Cable Through the Air" solution, it is possible to put the infrastructure in place within the next 6-7 months.

Kindly find a full press release affixed and copied below.
An MOU was signed on February 17 which includes an investment of $10 Million USD to build out K3’s Telecom infrastructure in Ethiopia, starting with its capital Addis Ababa.

As the official partner of K3 Telecom, 3air is contributing to this expansion and is looking forward to the large potential this new market represents.

With about 115 million people (2020), Ethiopia is the second most populous nation in Africa after Nigeria, and still the fastest growing economy in the region, with 6.1 percent growth in the financial year 2019/20 (worldbank.org).

Ethiopia is a particularly attractive market, as there are several highly populated cities that lack reliable broadband connectivity. The goal is to start the rollout in Addis Ababa and expand to additional cities shortly after. It is estimated that 3air and K3 Telecom could potentially reach about 3 million households and businesses in Ethiopia.

The setup of the local company and production of building materials is set to start immediately. Thanks to the quick rollout K3 Telecom provides with its innovative “Cable Through the Air” solution, it is possible to put the infrastructure in place within the next 6-7 months. K3’s technology does not require time consuming and expensive digging of underground cables, which will enable them to cover more than 90% of the capital city using radio frequencies to deliver broadband connectivity within a matter of months.

In 2020, the government of Ethiopia launched its digital transformation strategy with the goal of leveraging digital technologies to foster development and growth for every citizen. 3air aims to be a leader of change by providing digital identities, bankless payments and microloans to individuals and businesses through its platform. 3air’s token is built on SKALE, a multichain network that provides 3air with its own blockchain network for lightning-fast transactions.

https://3air.io/

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 1 Mars 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

STAGE – Analyste Capital Investissement

Stage - Assistant Gérant d’Actifs – 5/6 mois

Internship - AXA VENTURE PARTNERS - Venture Capital Analyst - July 2022

Offre de Stage Private Equity - Axio Capital

Eurazeo internship offer: Private Debt Analyst

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

HSBC : nomination de Caroline Brousse

Bpifrance rejoint Lendix en souscrivant à un fonds de cofinancement associé à la plateforme de prêt

PwC rejoint le Groupe Investessor et renforce son engagement auprès des startups

Marc Touati rejoint Global Equities en tant que Directeur Général Délégué et Directeur des Etudes Economiques

Cotty Vivant Marchisio & Lauzeral : Lionel Vincent rejoint le bureau de Tokyo en qualité d’associé

EOS imaging nomme Pierre Schwich Directeur Administratif et Financier

Sage recrute Eric Daguet au poste de Directeur des systèmes d’information et de l’Organisation

Eight Advisory nomme son 22ème associé, Fabien Thièblemont

Publicis Groupe annonce la nomination de Sébastien Danet à la Présidence de VivaKi France

ACI Worldwide nommé fournisseur SWIFT Service Bureau

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Ontology Releases Ethereum Virtual Machine and Announces $10 Million Fund To Support Web3 Developers Building On Ontology

Winklevoss twins and global decacorn invest in US$29M Series A of Singapore-based fintech Volopay

STAGE – Analyste Capital Investissement

Stage - Assistant Gérant d’Actifs – 5/6 mois

Osmosis DeX now lets users LP and Stake with the same asset

Evmos Enables Cross-Chain Applications Spanning Ethereum and Cosmos Ecosystems with Mainnet Launch

CMS conseil de l’assurtech allemande Coya dans le cadre de son acquisition par le groupe Luko

SKALE-based 3air and K3 Telecom secure $10 Million USD Investment to expand in Ethiopia

Scalapay annonce une Série-B de 497M$ et se lance sur le marché du checkout en ligne

Yavin lève 5M€ pour accélérer sa croissance

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Marginfi Raises $3M In Seed Round To Build The First Cross-Margining Engine on Solana

Aligned, an Emerging Player in DeFi & Web3 Infrastructure, Raises $34M to Power the Future of Blockchain Technology

François Sabaté devient Directeur Général d’I&S Adviser

iCapital® Leads Industry Consortium to Develop Distributed Ledger-Based Enhancements for the Alternative Investment Ecosystem

Scandit : levée de fonds (série D) de 150M$ menée par Warburg Pincus

Play-to-mint NFT platform: SCRT Labs Announces Launch of Legendao

Slope Finance announces the close of an $8m Series A funding co-lead by Solana Venture and Jump Capital

Franklin conseille le Groupe Sprint dans le cadre de la reprise de la société Cartonnages Gil

Le Groupe Magellim acquiert Turgot Capital et conforte sa stratégie de diversification

RiverBank finance le groupe EMOVA à hauteur de 4M€