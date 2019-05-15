Ready To Scale: Nadifin Announces 2019 Cohort

Luxembourg, May 13th, 2019 – After 100+ applications from around the globe, 11 post-seed and pre-series B stage Fintech companies have been selected and are ready to scale to new heights through the NadiFin Fintech Accelerator program, powered by MiddleGame Ventures and Farvest in partnership with the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT).



Investor interest turns to Queensland Program partners for the 2019 NadiFin Fintech accelerator program include Pictet, FUCHS, Telindus, Arendt, Enterprise Ireland, the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland, Grant Thornton, WeWork Labs, Amazon Web Services, and Stripe.



Eleven of the most promising Fintech companies from around the world will convene at NadiFin beginning May 20th in Luxembourg, adjacent ICT Spring, before reconvening in Dublin from June 10-14. The cohort will participate in a customized curriculum built from the ground up with experienced venture capital knowledge from MiddleGame Ventures. These efforts will be supplemented by real-world mentorship and engagement with financial services and technology partners working on key Proof of Concept challenges.



“The NadiFin program gives unparalleled insights into which startup is ready and which is not when it comes to achieving the next level of investment and commercial traction,” explains Pascal Bouvier, Managing Partner, MiddleGame Ventures.



"Fantastic cohort and strong companies. We are really happy to co-host this great program in Luxembourg, add value to the local ecosystem by bringing new and innovative solutions to the financial services industry as well as providing a great launchpad for Fintech firms wanting to access the broader EU market." commented Nasir Zubairi, CEO, LHoFT Foundation



Meet the 2019 NadiFin Fintech accelerator cohort

• Apla: a full-service blockchain technology company that enables governments and businesses to work faster, safer, and with greater impact.

• Blocks Investment: connects investors to real estate opportunities around the world.

• Corlytics: smart regulatory compliance for financial institutions and regulators globally.

• Gardenia Technologies: improves profitability through data-driven advanced analytics and ML-driven working capital finance and risk management.

• GECKO Governance: blockchain enabled RegTech platform for the asset management, banking & digital asset sectors.

• Governance.com: enables regulated companies to meet the requirements of an ever-changing regulated marketplace by unlocking data from across organizational silos.

• LogSentinel: helping companies achieve regulatory and security compliance by providing information security and data protection solutions (such as blockchain-protected event logging and per-record encrypted secure database).

• Mattereum: creates decentralized digital twins for physical assets to automate, helping enforce contracts and manage all kinds of assets.

• Minna Technologies: a subscription management platform for retail banks that enables customers to get an overview, cancel, and improve their subscriptions.

• Nivaura: digital investment banking platforms to automate the primary issuance and administration of instruments such as loans, bonds and structured notes.

• Scanovate: an all-in-one, cyber Identity platform that makes compliance and KYC simple and secure by automating and customizing front and back-end processes.



During the program, these 11 Fintechs will be immersed in a curriculum (powered by Village Capital) that integrates mentors, speakers, investors, and peers to help the companies grow to the next level across all of their key strategic vectors (i.e., value proposition, team, business model mapping, fund-raising, etc.). The NadiFin Fintech Accelerator Program engages a broad network of investors and strategic partners to facilitate real-world progress outside the classroom. The cohort will compete in a trademarked peer-voting startup accelerator curriculum leading to a €100,000 investment from MiddleGame Ventures.



"For the first session of NadiFin, we are very happy to welcome these promising startups during the ICT Spring FinTech Summit focusing on the strategic and historic topic of combining finance and technology” highlights, Erica Leclercq, Head of Strategy & Operations, Farvest.



About NadiFin

NadiFin is a new breed of accelerator. Launched by MiddleGame Ventures and Farvest, the program focuses exclusively on cutting edge Fintechs that are using AI/ML, Big Data Analytics,

Blockchain and other ‘deeptech’ tools to create seamless solutions and businesses for the European financial services market. More information is available at



About MiddleGame Ventures

MiddleGame Ventures is a Venture Capital firm focused exclusively on early-stage financial

services innovation. MGV partners have invested approximately $300 mm in nearly 30

financial services firms. The MGV team has significant investment and operational

experience in the broader financial services sector, as well as deep experience working with

entrepreneurs, incumbent financial institutions, and regulators.

www.middlegamevc.com



About Farvest

Farvest is a marketing and communication agency recognized as a strategic partner by

numerous companies and public entities, with more than 2,000 client references. Since

2000, Farvest has created several large tech summits including ICT Spring and Space Forum.

The agency is also the publisher of numerous digital and print media. Over the years, Farvest

has acquired a unique know-how in modelling and promoting communities and events, as

well as pioneering initiatives in many sectors.

www.farvest.com



About The LHoFT Foundation

The LHoFT Foundation is a public - private sector initiative that drives technology innovation for Luxembourg’s financial services industry, connecting the domestic and international Fintech community to develop solutions that shape the world of tomorrow. Senior executives from 13 leading private sector institutions sit on our board as leadership circle partners alongside representative from the Luxembourg Government, such as its Chairman, Pierre Gramegna, Luxembourg Minister of Finance, as well as leaders of the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, Luxembourg for Finance and PROFIL, the Luxembourg Financial Industry Federation.

www.lhoft.com



CONTACT

For further information and press queries please contact:

Gene Murphy, MD NadiFin Accelerator Program

gene@nadifin.com





