Quantum3D Appoints Ron Haskins as CFO

Quantum3D, Inc., a leading provider of training and simulation solutions for government and commercial applications, today announced several recent additions to its executive team. Ron Haskins has been appointed as CFO for Quantum3D Group, the parent company of Quantum3D, Inc., and will oversee financial management and reporting among the companies within Quantum3D Group. Richard Lane has been recruited as the VP of Engineering for Quantum3D, Inc., and will be responsible for the execution of product development in all areas, including visual simulation, augmented reality, and maintenance training. And most recently Brian Overy has joined Quantum3D's management team as its VP of Business Development and Sales. Brian will lead revenue generation activities for Quantum3D Government Systems' Training Solutions as well as Quantum3D's product offerings, including MANTIS® image generation software and GeoScapeSE® visual databases for virtual-reality-based training.



Prior to joining Quantum3D, Ron Haskins was the VP Workplace and Corporate Services for Logitech. He also served as VP Finance WW Sales & Marketing, VP Finance Products Group and in several other senior finance functions in the US as well as Europe with Logitech. Ron's previous experience includes over 25 years in senior financial management at Dell, NEC, GTE Government Systems and Shell Oil, and is known in the industry as a financial executive who works with the business to implement strategies to deliver maximum positive financial impact.



Brian Overy previously joined Quantum3D in 2001 for nine years, managed several strategic accounts, and was instrumental in shaping the organization's future visual simulation strategy with a proven record of success. Prior to rejoining Quantum3D, Brian held leadership positions at Diamond Visionics, Lockheed Martin and Cubic Defense in the areas of global sales, marketing, business development and capture management for live and virtual applications. Brian currently sits on the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) Emerging Concepts & Innovative Technologies (ECIT) Subcommittee.



Richard Lane has over 10 years of experience in senior engineering leadership positions. Prior to that he worked for 20 years as a design engineer and manager with companies in Europe and the USA, including companies designing aircraft simulation and visual display equipment. He was VP Engineering at Kaleidescape for several years, leading a team that created and developed high-end home theater equipment for the CEDIA channel. Prior to that, at both Micronas and Pinnacle Systems, he combined Engineering and Product Management roles in the development of computer peripherals, consumer electronics and consumer semiconductor devices.



"We are excited to welcome Ron, Richard and Brian to the Quantum3D team," said Pratish Shah, President and CEO of Quantum3D. "The team will bring experience and strength to the company as we expand our product and technical portfolio and further expand into training and simulation markets worldwide."



Quantum3D will be at I/ITSEC in Orlando, Fla. from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 (OCCC West Concourse, booth #2435), showcasing a dynamic array of training solutions together with industry partners, including a maritime simulator, an augmented-reality training demo, a novel low-cost helicopter trainer, a rapid mission rehearsal capability for urban military operations, as well as the industry's best image generation technology for virtual reality simulations.



