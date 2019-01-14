Paris Blockchain Summit, The Major International Event Dedicated To Cryptocurrencies & Blockchain

articles liés
Paris Blockchain Summit will gather international key players of the industry well-known influencers, investors, government representatives, professional investors, blockchain developers, law firms and service providers. PBS will welcome thousands of enthusiasts in Paris during 2 days of conferences, hands-on workshop, exhibition and exclusive announcement.
You can expect passionate debate related to hot topics for the future of our industry :
▪ Regulation: Will regulation kill or improve crypto asset industry?
▪ Finance: Is Tokenization the Future of Finance?
▪ Standards: Can standardization of Blockchain technology bring industry adoption?
▪ Democracy: Can Democracy benefits from the Blockchain Technology?
▪ Bitcoin: What's the future of Bitcoin after 10 years of existence?
▪ Engineering: Which challenges have to be addressed by permissionless blockchain to be widely adopted?
Learn from trading workshop conducted by world-known Tone Vays (Bitcoin Trader & Risk analyst with +10 years’ experience in Wall street), legal workshop conducted by major international law firm and smart contract development workshop conducted by Top 10 Blockchain Engineering company Crypto4all.
Assist to world’s premiere announcement of the creation of the first Blockchain based European political party during the event !
Paris Blockchain Summit are sponsored by Mbaex the Southeast Asian biggest crypto asset exchange and Tozex which provides a unique gateway for token issuance, listing and trading.
IBM, Credits, Dash Embassy, European Parliament, European Chamber of Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies, central bank governors, +20 Crypto Capital Investors and so many more key players!
Paris Blockchain summit is a concrete opportunity to get relevant answers in 1500 sqm surrounded by green spaces, with accessible world experts and a special evening to celebrate the 10 years of Bitcoin.
Join the largest event of its kind ever organized in France!
Visit us: https://parisblockchainsummit.com
