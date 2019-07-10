Pandat Finance fête cette année ses 10 ans !

articles liés
-
Cybersécurité : communiquons sur un métier d’avenir !
-
Un futur électrique : la France en première ligne d’une révolution mondiale dans le secteur de l’automobile
-
Le Groupe Neo obtient l’agrément de la banque d’Espagne pour lancer son compte multi-devises pour entreprises
-
Verifeasy lance son offre de traitement des crédits documentaires pour transformer la trade finance
-
8e édition du Country Index de FutureBrand
Un invité classé comme meilleur prévisionniste
Le 19 juin dernier, Pandat Finance a réuni ses clients autour d’un petit déjeuner au Salon Hoche avec la participation exceptionnelle de Christophe Barraud, docteur en Economie, chef économiste et stratégiste chez Market Securities.
Agé de 32 ans, Christophe Barraud a été classé par Bloomberg comme meilleur prévisionniste mondial sur les statistiques :
• américaines pour la 7ème année consécutive
• sur la zone Euro pour la 4ème année consécutive
• chinoises pour la 2ème année consécutive
Quelles prévisions économiques pour le second semestre ?
Parmi les prévisions annoncées pour le second semestre par Christophe Barraud lors de notre petit-déjeuner, voici celles qui ont retenu notre attention :
• L’activité mondiale va progresser au rythme le plus faible depuis 2009
• Les risques associés aux perspectives mondiales sont orientés à la baisse
• L‘assouplissement budgétaire dans les pays développés et une politique monétaire plus accommodante au niveau mondial limiteront le potentiel de baisse
Focus sur Pandat Finance
Pionnier dans le secteur du courtage de placement des entreprises, Pandat Finance a profité de cet événement pour fêter avec ses clients ses 10 ans de croissance et d’expertise dans les placements dédiés aux entreprises. Depuis sa création en 2009, la société a aidé ses clients à placer plus de 25 milliards d’euros leur offrant les meilleurs taux du marché, notamment grâce à ses nombreux partenaires bancaires.
www.pandat.fr
Le 19 juin dernier, Pandat Finance a réuni ses clients autour d’un petit déjeuner au Salon Hoche avec la participation exceptionnelle de Christophe Barraud, docteur en Economie, chef économiste et stratégiste chez Market Securities.
Agé de 32 ans, Christophe Barraud a été classé par Bloomberg comme meilleur prévisionniste mondial sur les statistiques :
• américaines pour la 7ème année consécutive
• sur la zone Euro pour la 4ème année consécutive
• chinoises pour la 2ème année consécutive
Quelles prévisions économiques pour le second semestre ?
Parmi les prévisions annoncées pour le second semestre par Christophe Barraud lors de notre petit-déjeuner, voici celles qui ont retenu notre attention :
• L’activité mondiale va progresser au rythme le plus faible depuis 2009
• Les risques associés aux perspectives mondiales sont orientés à la baisse
• L‘assouplissement budgétaire dans les pays développés et une politique monétaire plus accommodante au niveau mondial limiteront le potentiel de baisse
Focus sur Pandat Finance
Pionnier dans le secteur du courtage de placement des entreprises, Pandat Finance a profité de cet événement pour fêter avec ses clients ses 10 ans de croissance et d’expertise dans les placements dédiés aux entreprises. Depuis sa création en 2009, la société a aidé ses clients à placer plus de 25 milliards d’euros leur offrant les meilleurs taux du marché, notamment grâce à ses nombreux partenaires bancaires.
www.pandat.fr
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.