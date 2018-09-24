OSL and Hublot partner to launch first ever luxury watch for purchase exclusively via bitcoin

OSL, Asia’s leading digital asset brokerage, announced a partnership with Hublot, the Swiss luxury watchmaker, to offer a limited edition luxury watch to be purchased only using bitcoin (BTC). This marks the first time that a luxury product within the LVMH Group has been offered for sale exclusively using a digital asset.



The launch of the watch marks the tenth anniversary of the 2008 introduction of bitcoin as the world’s first decentralized digital asset. The watch will be limited to 210 pieces, reflecting the maximum amount of BTC that will ever be available in the market – there will be 21 million BTC tokens in circulation when fully mined.



Dave Chapman, Chairman and Co-founder of OSL, said: “OSL is excited to collaborate with Hublot and LVMH, an industry leader in the luxury world, to enable a digital asset industry first. As investors are increasingly looking to diversify their investment portfolio by adding digital assets with generally low correlations to traditional asset classes, we are committed to providing our clients with industry leading trading solutions to support their investment journey.”



The watch will be available for sale exclusively from Hublot with payment services via OSL’s digital asset trading services. Customers who do not already have an OSL account will be guided through an industry leading know-your-customer (KYC) compliance procedure as part of their onboarding experience. Qualified customers will receive a commitment letter confirming the purchase at a predetermined bitcoin strike date. Delivery of the watch is expected in January 2019.



Applications to acquire the new watch will be accepted from September 19, 2018 via the official website: hublot.com/blockchain-presale/.



Hublot is the Official Timekeeper for OSL. All digital asset transactions via the trading platform are time-stamped based on Hublot time keepers.



About OSL

OSL is an Asia-based digital asset brokerage that provides a global counterpart network with a suite of institutional products and services. Our mission is to set the industry’s highest standards.

Our capabilities include industry-leading over-the-counter (OTC) trading with access to large pools of liquidity, systematic RFQ, bespoke token services and growing suite of institutional trading solutions.

Our secure brokerage platform, backed by proprietary technology, delivers counterparts institutional grade access to digital asset markets globally. OSL’s transparent approach to counterpart selection, security, trading and know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering compliance is the industry’s benchmark.

OSL’s experienced team of professionals includes industry veterans and pioneers who are trusted by counterparts and the community we serve. Our founders were among the first movers in the digital asset ecosystem globally and have been active in the space since 2013.

osl.com.



