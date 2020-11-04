Nuvei finalise l’acquisition de Smart2Pay et développe d’autres modes de paiement

articles liés
Nuvei Corporation (« Nuvei » ou « l’entreprise ») (TSX : NVEI et TSX:NVEI.U), le partenaire technologique de paiement des marques prospères, a annoncé aujourd’hui qu’elle a finalisé l’acquisition communiquée précédemment de Smart2Pay Global Services B.V. (« Smart2Pay »).
Cette acquisition renforce la présence de Nuvei dans les marchés verticaux à forte croissance du commerce numérique et étend la portée géographique de l’entreprise. De plus, cette transaction donne naissance à l’un des fournisseurs de solutions de paiement alternatives les plus importants au monde, mettant un ensemble complet de 450 méthodes de paiements alternatives à la disposition de marchands en ligne dans plus de 200 marchés mondiaux.
RBC Marché des Capitaux a conseillé Nuvei dans le cadre de cette transaction, tandis que FT Partners a conseillé Smart2Pay.
À propos de Nuvei
Nous sommes Nuvei, le partenaire technologique de paiement des marques prospères. Avec une seule intégration, nous mettons à la disposition des entreprises les renseignements et la technologie dont elles ont besoin pour réussir à l’échelle locale et mondiale. Nous les propulsons vers le succès, et ce, mieux que quiconque. En unifiant les services-conseils et les technologies de paiement, nous pouvons aider les entreprises à faire tomber les barrières en matière de paiement, à optimiser les coûts d’exploitation et à augmenter les taux d’acceptation. Notre plateforme exclusive offre des connexions directes avec tous les principaux systèmes de cartes de paiement au monde, et prend en charge plus de 450 méthodes de paiement locales et alternatives et près de 150 devises. Nous voulons faire du marché mondial notre affaire locale.
www.nuvei.com
