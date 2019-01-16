NTT DATA Named a Leader in Blockchain Services by Everest and NelsonHall

“As a trusted global innovator, we strive to continuously be at the forefront of new technologies and lead the way in innovation for our clients,” said Tsuyoshi Kitani, executive vice president and director, CTO, CISO, technology and innovation general headquarters, NTT DATA. “Blockchain is a channel of the future and we are on a mission to uncover new applications for blockchain to better meet the needs of clients across industries. These recognitions are powerful testaments to our team’s commitment to thinking differently and we are proud to be named a leader for this emerging technology.”



NTT DATA is working in Italy with ABI Lab (the Banking Research and Innovation Center founded and promoted by the Italian Banking Association) to explore the applicability of distributed ledger technology (DLT) for the reconciliation of transactions between banks. The solution aims to solve issues like identifying mismatched transactions between two banks, lack of a standardized process and communication protocol, and limited visibility of transactions between parties.



The DLT platform, Corda, which is made available by Consortium R3, provides a single, immutable record of each transaction, optimizing and simplifying the management of discrepancies. The ABI Lab project will simplify the resolution of suspended movements between banks to improve the efficiency, transparency and speed of this process.



NTT DATA delivers pioneering advisory and strategy services as well as practical design, delivery and integration solutions for clients seeking to explore blockchain technology. As an early adopter, the NTT DATA team helps clients integrate blockchain with other technologies. Additionally, the company develops unique blockchain solutions that are customized to fit the client’s specific needs with a deep understanding of multiple industries and technology platforms.



As a founding member of Hyperledger and ALASTRIA, two leading international blockchain alliances, NTT DATA is committed to helping clients on their blockchain journey and has made investments in developing Centers of Excellence in 19 countries for open research and development efforts. Read more about NTT DATA’s involvement in the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance here.



