NEXT BLOCK ASIA “Beyond Crypto” Conference Closes with Bangkok Bash

The conference saw attendees, speakers, and panelists from around the world and was sponsored by names such as Investing.com, Panxora, BitAsset, TapJets, with support from Letgertech, K-Tune Sagl, Cryptovest.com, CoinAdmin and Tal Ron, Drihem & Co and others.
Kicking off with a private pre-party at Marcel, NEXT BLOCK ASIA gave investors and startups space to connect over refined drinks in a night of networking. The first day, termed the Blockchain & Crypto Day included keynote speeches, panel discussions surrounding topics such as Evolution of Crypto Markets - Role of IEOs and Futures Contracts, Opportunities & Hurdles in the Complete Tokenization of Securities, Will Bitcoin Continue to be the Poster Coin for Crypto or Will Others Eventually Overtake it.
Speaking on the future of Bitcoin, panelists, including Herbert R. Sim, highlighted the return of positive sentiment and validation of Bitcoin’s legitimacy in light of recent price movements and market dynamics. The panellists agreed that Bitcoin’s rise will likely see it cross previous highs this time. The first day ended with an open invite to a networking dinner at the Yao rooftop bar.
The second day, for Forex, CFDs and Affiliates, started with a Muay Thai show and went towards panels and talks focused on the world of traditional finance, brokerages and how stakeholders can bridge the gap between crypto and finance.
Both conference days were accompanied with a 5-star lunch and the final day closed with an epic After-party co-organized by Fashion TV at the Club at Koi, where attendees were greeted with TapJets branded welcome drinks, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres while enjoying DJ’s inimitable style of music that made attendees dance the night away.
Finally, on day three, June 27, there was an optional invitation for attendees to join a Cultural Day tour, which took them on bikes across the heart of Bangkok and culminated in a local lunch and boat trip.
All in all, the conference was a huge success, successfully bringing key people and advocates from both the crypto and traditional finance space. Pls check NEXT BLOCK ASIA summary video for highlights, and check out the photo-report and let the pictures tell a thousand words.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
