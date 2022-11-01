Companies such as the Motley Fool and Zacks aim to get rid of the headaches of investing with one-stop-shop services that offer stock tips, help shape your strategy, and provide investment advice.
If you have ever considered using either the Motley Fool or Zacks, keep reading to learn more about the Motley Fool vs Zacks.
What Is the Motley Fool?
The Motley Fool is one of the original online investment companies. Founded in 1993 by two brothers, Dave and Tom Gardner, their original online newsletter, Stock Advisor has over 1 million monthly subscribers.
Since its inception, they have spun off additional newsletters and services such as Rule Breakers and Everlasting Stocks.
The Motley Fool is designed for those who are long-term DIY investors who are looking for a little guidance and advice on their investment journey.
How Does the Motley Fool Work?
The Motley Fool offers several different types of newsletters to their subscribers, all with similar themes.
Dave and Tom review stocks each week and give their recommendations in the form of said newsletters. In addition to the newsletter, subscribers also gain access to the Motley Fool website where they can find additional tips and recommendations.
What Is Zacks?
While the Motley Fool has been around since the early days of the internet, Zacks dates back to before the internet was even a thing. Zacks was founded in 1978 by Len Zacks who has a Ph.D from MIT.
The Zacks system is built around the concept that earnings estimate revisions exert the most powerful impact on stock prices. The company provides stock tips and recommendations in addition to mutual funds, ETFs, and options.
How Does Zacks Work?
Subscribers to the Zacks newsletter will gain access to the company’s research reports, charts, and watchlists. Zacks also offers a ranking service where they will assign ratings to stocks on a scale of 1-5.
Who is Motley Fool Designed For?
The Motley Fool is ideal for those who are new to investing. Ideally, their target demographic is those who are looking to invest in next-gen companies as well as those who are interested in long-term investing. The majority of Motley Fool recommendations are for stocks that should be held on to for 3-5 years.
Who is Zacks Designed For?
Zacks, on the other hand, is meant more for those who are experienced, short-term investors. Zacks also offer long-term investing strategies as well, but most of their recommendations are short-term.
What Are Their Fees?
The Motley Fool offers a bundle of all of its services for $499 a year. While that might seem a little high, the bundle saves you nearly $300 a year when you compare it to what it would cost to purchase all their plans a-la-carte ($199 a year for Stock Advisor and $299 a year each for Rule Breakers and Everlasting Stocks).
Zacks offers three different “membership” plans. Their Premium plan is $249 a year while their Investor plan is $495 a year. They also offer a top-tier plan known as Zacks Ultimate which is $2,995 a year.
How Are They Similar?
Both Zacks and the Motley Fool provide their subscribers with in-depth newsletters full of valuable investing information fool vs morningstar/. Let’s take a look at some of the other similarities these two services share.
● Both offer plenty of free content and tutorials
● Both have exemplary track records, regularly outperforming the S&P 500 long term
● Both offer 30-day free trials
● Both now offer crypto and blockchain investing
How Are They Different?
While both companies offer a comprehensive newsletter and share many other similarities, they differ in some ways as well.
Below are some of the major differences when it comes to the Motley Fool vs Zacks:
● Zacks is more comprehensive, covering stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and options
● The Motley Fool recommendations come exclusively from its founders and staff whereas Zacks provides recommendations from Wall Street analysts
● Motley Fool focuses solely on long-term investing whereas Zacks focuses on both short-term and long-term investments
Want To Know More About Motley Fool vs Zacks?
Whether you are new to investing or have been doing it for years, both the Motley Fool and Zacks offer services that are designed to help investors of all kinds navigate their way through the stock market.
Both companies offer 30-day free trials meaning that you can give them both a try and see which one you like best. For more information on the Motley Fool, or to start receiving their newsletter today, visit their website by clicking here. If you want to give Zacks a try, you can access their website and all their services by clicking here.
