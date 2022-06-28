Manage your customer risk to optimize your company's cash flow!

In credit management, prevention is better than cure!



Indeed, it is particularly difficult to cure unpaid invoices. They leave their mark on your company's profitability and cash flow. They are responsible for one in four company bankruptcies.



The Risk Agenda, combined with existing functionalities such as the connections with financial information providers, credit insurers, consolidated risk reports, credit limit validation workflows, etc., increases the credit risk management skills according to the current volatility and the ever-changing economic constraints.