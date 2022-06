Manage your customer risk to optimize your company's cash flow!

Open up the field of possibilities by reducing the unexpected. Support the required evolution of the company by controlling the risks. Contribute to the growth of the turnover by preserving the financial balance. Directing towards profitable sales. Sell and get paid. These are some of the definitions of credit management that demonstrate the necessity of this function in the company, especially nowadays.Over the last thirty years, has the unexpected ever been more important than it is today? The risks more pronounced? The financial balance of markets, states and companies more subject to unstable and destabilizing waves?Professionalizing the sales cycle from the beginning (prospecting) to the end (payment collection) is an essential way to make your company manageable and agile, with the financial capacity to adapt and/or rebound.Optimal management of open invoices, those that have not yet been paid, enables you to identify and deal with most of the malfunctions in the quote to cash process, and therefore to continuously improve the internal processes of your company.Particularly virtuous, this management improves cash, profitability and customer satisfaction! What more could you ask for? It returns to the company the financial resources consumed by the accounts receivable so it can invest and transform itself.What could be more vital today than to transform our business models? Market demands are evolving extremely fast, the ecological imperative is imposed on companies that have no choice but to fully integrate it, to continue to sell and recruit among the new generations whose tolerance level towards polluters, or those who practice greenwashing, is rightly getting lower and lower.A software like My DSO Manager digitizes the financial customer relationship, eliminates the use of paper, and makes it infinitely more efficient. Thanks to new functionalities focused on customer risk management, the software allows you to anticipate any risk of non-payment and to manage the receivables of your customers in an efficient and precise way.