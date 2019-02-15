Malta AI & Blockchain Summit handing out 100 free booths to startups

The Malta AI & Blockchain Summit (AIBC) has announced a stellar show for 2019. The highly anticipated show is expected to follow the monumental success of the November summit in 2018, which brought W. Scott Stornetta, John McAfee, the Winklevoss Twins and Sophia the Robot to Malta’s shores and took the scene by storm even in times of a burdensome bear market.



In support of the startup scene within AI, the AIBC is now releasing no less than 100 free booths to the most disruptive startups for its May edition of the summit. Startups applying in the fierce competition for participation can benefit from a free one-by-one metre booth, free passes to the summit and networking events, print and online media opportunities, and free consultancy and potential leads from industry veterans. Last but not least, ten out of the 100 successful applicants will also be selected for a free Startup Pitch on stage in front of the investors.