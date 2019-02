Malta AI & Blockchain Summit handing out 100 free booths to startups

“We had overwhelming feedback from all the disruptive startups that we welcomed to claim their free booth last year. However, as we had so many interesting and promising projects that we could not accommodate in the fierce competition of the available space that we had, we are happy to increase to one hundred free booths this year to boost innovation and facilitate connections between startups and investors so that this sector can flourish. We believe strongly that business is not done between companies, it is done between people,” says Eman Pulis, Founder of the Malta AI & Blockchain Summit.The speaker line up for May is far from filled but already feature top names within the industry such as Roger Ver, Tim Draper, Ben Goertzel of SingularityNET along with Sophia the Robot. The Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Junior Minister for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation, Silvio Schembri, will also speak at the event. With the quality recorded in 2018, attendees can put their expectations high for the second edition of the Malta AI & Blockchain Summit.This spring edition of the summit includes a lavish VIP dinner, networking drinks in the midst of the warm Mediterranean spring, a Startup Pitch, an STO Battle and two conferences spanning over the 23 rd -24 th of May but delegates are advised to block their calendars for 22 nd -25 th due to all extra events that the AIBC has in the pipeline. The Malta AI & Blockchain Summit is a landmark event that nobody in the field can afford to miss.Startups apply here: https://bit.ly/2tnAxFU Info www.maltablockchainsummit.com Finyear & Chaineum are partners of the Malta Blockchain Summit.