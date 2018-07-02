Magnitude Software Acquires SAP Business Analytics Innovator Every Angle

"Magnitude's mission is to simplify the complex application landscape for our customers and help them realize significant productivity gains by unlocking the value promised by enterprise platforms like SAP," said Chris Ney, Chairman and CEO of Magnitude Software. "Every Angle shares a similar mission - delivering superior data access and analysis to uncover operational insights and efficiencies, which makes it an ideal complement to Magnitude's Unified Application Data Management product family."



The largest global ERP provider with 23% market share according to Gartner, SAP represents a significant market opportunity for the combined solutions of Magnitude and Every Angle. SAP's Data 2020: State of Big Datareport highlighted the need for better enterprise data management, including the ability to unify application data. The joint Magnitude-Every Angle portfolio addresses that need directly by empowering users to gain insights as well as identify and resolve key business issues, while hiding the complexity of SAP's data structure.

Every Angle Software Solutions complement Magnitude's expansive SAP Application Data Management solution set, which includes agile SAP data management from Innowera, and SAP Central Finance integration through Magnitude SourceConnect. In addition to having access to these products, Every Angle customers can leverage the full portfolio of Magnitude's Unified Application Data Management solutions, designed to harness the fragmented digital landscape for business benefit through simplified data access, management, analytics and reporting. This portfolio includes Magnitude Master Data Management (MDM), Agility Product Information Management (PIM), and Magnitude Simba connectivity solutions.



"We are excited about joining Magnitude as it will provide both companies the opportunity to accelerate global expansion, while offering SAP customers an unmatched unified application data management portfolio including an agile analytics suite," said Fred Hermans, CEO of Every Angle. "We share a vision of simplifying the access to and analysis of data from ERP systems that will allow our customers to increase the business value they realize with these systems."



Both companies employ customer-centric models and will aim to leverage their combined expertise to broaden their collective value proposition to customers worldwide.



Fred Hermans will continue to lead the business within Magnitude as SVP, Every Angle Solutions, driving the Every Angle solution vision while cementing Every Angle's role within the broader Magnitude vision, mission and portfolio. Every Angle customers can expect to work with their same support and consulting services teams with an opportunity to leverage the expertise and products of Magnitude Software.

About Every Angle

Every Angle is an international software company that empowers users of SAP-run organizations to know more and act faster in their operational responsibilities contributing to continuous business improvement. The software's embedded, cross-functional intelligence transforms Supply Chain, Human Resource, GRC and Finance data into actionable business insight. The plug-and-play solution works on any SAP system (ECC and HANA) and will remove the need for time consuming and expensive BI design and development projects. Every Angle's solution hides the complexity of SAP's data structure and empowers business users to operate within a culture based on prevention rather than cure. The self-service analytics model allows users to identify and resolve key business issues before the customer even notices, and frees IT resources and funds to focus on more strategic initiatives.

everyangle.com



About Magnitude Software

Magnitude's transformative approach to unified application data management delivers vast operational efficiencies to business application data access, management, analytics and reporting for the modern enterprise. Magnitude's portfolio of products includes: simplified application data access to any data source; data management solutions for the SAP and commerce verticals; simplified master data harmonization and governance; and packaged application analytics and reporting solutions for SAP and Oracle. The company helps thousands of business users simplify management of their data and deliver on the substantial productivity gains these applications originally promised.

magnitude.com

