Liquid Launches its First IEO Issued by a Nasdaq-Listed Company, Phunware

With approximately one billion active devices touching Phunware's platform every month, Phun is uniquely positioned for mainstream adoption. Phun seeks to empower consumers and ensure they are fairly compensated for their engagement with brands, while also offering brands a better way to engage consumers and drive loyalty. Unlike other solutions that require consumers to change behavior, Phunware's technology integrates seamlessly with existing mobile applications so consumers aren't required to download new browsers or applications in order to begin earning Phun.
"We're excited to announce the Phun IEO on Liquid, one of the world's leading crypto exchanges with a strong presence in Asia Pacific markets," said Randall Crowder, Chief Operating Officer of Phunware. "The future of blockchain depends on real companies like Phunware launching real solutions like Phun to solve real problems like engaging consumers in a mobile-first world."
Brands can reward consumers in Phun when they engage in profitable behaviors, such as completing surveys, watching videos, sharing content or checking into specific physical locations to participate in marketing campaigns. Consumers will have the ability to earn additional benefits for holding Phun or they can spend Phun on goods, services and offers in branded marketplaces. Brands will receive real-time access to intent-based data for their target consumers and can reward the right consumer at the right time in the right place.
"We are proud to host the first IEO launched by a Nasdaq-listed company on Liquid. Phunware has achieved the success of listing on a public US stock exchange after a decade of experience as a leader in mobile technology. This regulatory excellence and commitment to innovation is a common vision shared by Liquid, as a pro-regulatory player in enabling market liquidity to drive Phunware's technological innovation.," said Kai Kono, Head of Asia Pacific, Business Development and Sales at Liquid Group. "We are looking forward to strengthening our pro-regulatory partnerships and what it means for Liquid members."
Liquid will be the first to debut Phun and it will be available for purchase from September 26 to October 3, 2019. Only Liquid customers are allowed to purchase.
The following incentives are available for purchasers:
- Purchasers will earn double bonuses for their purchases of Phun on Day 1 and Day 2.
- One purchaser (selected at random) who purchases by the end of Day 2 will win an additional $10,000 USD in Phun.
- The purchaser who makes the single largest purchase within the sale period will receive an additional $25,000 USD in Phun.
To reward purchasers for sharing this opportunity with others, the following incentives are also available:
- If the Phun IEO raises $1-2 million USD, every purchaser will receive an additional distribution of Phun representing 10% of their first purchase.
- If the Phun IEO raises $2-3 million USD, every purchaser will receive an additional distribution of Phun representing 20% of their first purchase.
- If the Phun IEO raises $3 million USD or more, every purchaser will receive an additional distribution of Phun representing 30% of their first purchase.
- The influencer with the most followers on Twitter who tweets about the Phun IEO by sharing the link to the Phun landing page on Liquid before October 1 will receive $10,000 USD in Phun.
Phun is currently not available for purchase by citizens of the United States, Canada or any sanctioned country.
For more information, please see https://app.liquid.com/ieo-market/PHUN.
About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile -- Transforming Digital Human Experience
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month.
phunware.com
phuncoin.com
phuntoken.com
About Liquid
Founded in 2014, we are a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and now the USA, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers.
Today, Liquid is the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, regulated in Japan. Powered by the World Book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs, Liquid offers trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US, Singapore and Australian dollars, and euro.
Liquid.com
SOURCE Liquid.com
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d'ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
