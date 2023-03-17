Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Leading metaverse game, Runiverse, announces collaboration with Polygon

Runiverse, a leading metaverse gaming platform, has announced its collaboration with Polygon to deliver an unmatched gaming experience to players. The announcement is the first step in Runiverse's roadmap to bring exciting developments and events to the Polygon community.


Runiverse, powered by their utility token $RUNY, combines blockchain gaming with crypto knowledge, requiring players to understand how the crypto market is performing and then act accordingly to win. Gamers can translate their crypto knowledge into tangible rewards through fast-paced and dynamic gameplay that blends luck, strategy, and creativity. The platform leverages real-time data from Binance, offering a run-to-earn experience where players' speed is determined by market performance. Players can earn rewards through rallies and by holding Runiverse's Player Skins and Tracks NFTs.

Polygon blockchain, the leading Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, has been a driving force in Web3, providing scalable, affordable, secure, and sustainable blockchain infrastructure. Polygon has recently been the blockchain of choice for industry leaders such as The Walt Disney Company, Reddit, Starbucks, Meta, and more due to the low fees, fast transactions, and interoperability with other blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum.

"We believe that gaming is more than just entertainment, and it can drive blockchain adoption and innovation. With Polygon's support, we plan to expand our reach and provide players with an innovative ecosystem that fosters creativity and community." Said Gip Cutrino, COO of Runiverse.

The collaboration between Runiverse and Polygon signals the commitment to bring new events and opportunities to the Gamefi community, contributing to the growth and adoption of Web3 gaming.

About Runiverse
Runiverse is a leading metaverse gaming platform that offers players the unique opportunity to race against each other using real-time token market data. The game has unique tracks that captivate players and a community of competitors. Players can earn rewards through rallies and holding Runiverse's Player Skins and Tracks NFTs where the holder earns a 6% reward from the prize pool, adding an extra layer of player involvement. Runiverse game combines double-or-nothing gameplay with blockchain technology to create a safe and fun ecosystem.

About Polygon
Polygon is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum. It aims to solve Ethereum's scalability issues by providing faster and cheaper transactions on its sidechain. Polygon offers a modular framework that enables developers to build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) easily. The network is powered by its native cryptocurrency MATIC, which is used for staking, governance, and gas fees. Polygon has gained significant traction in the blockchain space, with many high-profile projects choosing to deploy on its network.
