Le réseau numérique de trade finance we.trade décide de renforcer sa collaboration avec IBM

we.trade, une plateforme basée sur la blockchain qui rend le commerce international plus rapide et plus efficace, a annoncé aujourd'hui une collaboration renforcée avec IBM qui permettra d'améliorer le réseau et d'accélérer la commercialisation mondiale de la plateforme. IBM est également devenu un nouvel investisseur, aux côtés des 12 banques actuelles.
Déjà l'un des plus grands réseaux de commerce basé sur la blockchain en production, we.trade est conçu pour améliorer le processus de prêt lié au trade finance, en soutenant les entreprises dans leur croissance et leur expansion sur de nouveaux marchés. Au cours des derniers mois, we.trade a connu un essor continu, les entreprises s'efforçant de remplacer les processus de trade finance papier par une solution numérisée.
À partir de juillet 2020, we.trade étendra ses services à de nouvelles banques et de nouveaux clients à travers l'Europe avant d’élargir le réseau à l'échelle mondiale, en commençant par l'Asie. Dans le même temps, les actions se poursuivront pour permettre à we.trade d'interagir avec d'autres réseaux de trade finance basés sur des registres distribués, comme le travail déjà accompli avec eTradeConnect, localisé à Hong Kong, une plateforme de trade finance basée sur la blockchain et formée par 12 banques asiatiques.
