Last Chance to Join Zurich iGaming Affiliate Conference: Event About Online Gambling Operations

The event will be a platform for sharing experience and establishing cooperation between online casinos and land-based gambling venues.
Conference speakers and participants
The specialized event will bring together representatives of the offline and online gambling industry. It will be attended by casino managers, betting providers, SEO specialists, lawyers, affiliates, and digital agencies from the USA, France, Germany, Greece, Liechtenstein, Luxemburg, and other European countries. They will introduce their companies holding leading iGaming market positions. They include: ORYX Gaming, PartnerMatrix, Endorphina, Red Tiger, Lucky Labz, Rombet, Federbet, Global Bet, Buffalo Partners, Astrea, Expozive, PLANZER LAW, etc.
Top industry experts will make relevant presentations on legal aspects of business operations, company performance optimization, and brand promotion.
Francesco Baranca : general secretary at Federbet. This Belgian non-commercial association combats fixed matches and supports betting companies and their customers.
Dan Iliovici : a specialist in business planning, management, and PR. He is former President of ONJN, the Romanian gambling authority, and Vice President at Rombet.
Robert Toth : has more than 10 years of experience in the iGaming sector. Currently, he is Key Account Manager at Global Bet, the largest independent provider of virtual sports.
Reuben Portanier : a professional with executive management experience in gambling, consultancy, technology, and finances. Director of Business Development at GTG Advocates and Founding Partner at Afilexion Alliance. These companies provide legal and consulting services. The speaker is also Co-Founder and Director at Caledo.
Joe Ewens : journalist and author of many materials dedicated to gambling. Now, he is a managing editor at GamblingCompliance, a provider of an independent legal, regulatory and business analytics in the global iGaming sector.
The conference will be followed by the Talks&Drinks party. Participants will be able to discuss critical issues as well as find new business partners and investors to implement future projects.
Location and organizer
The conference will take place at Sheraton Zurich Hotel. The registration of participants will start at 9:30 a.m.
The event is organized by Smile-Expo, a company that has been conducting international specialized В2В and В2С events for 13 years.
Hurry up to buy a ticket at the 20% discount! You should just use a promo code: PR20. Register to the conference right away. Only 20 tickets left!
Event details are available on the official website of Zurich iGaming Affiliate Conference.
