La Direction Financière augmentée, info ou intox ? » avec parmi les grandes dynamiques qui se dégagent :
- Les changements de priorité au cours de ces dernières années
- La transformation digitale de la Fonction Finance : ses force et ses faiblesses
- Ce qu’apportent la data et le digital à la Fonction Finance
. Big data
. Analyse prédictive
. Data visualisation & chatbots
. Robotic process automation
- La Fonction Finance étend son terrain de jeu
- Des compétences indispensables se développent au sein de la Fonction
. Data
. Transformation
. Talent
