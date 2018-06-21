LIMEYARD launches first diversified index composed of top 20 crypto assets

The LYCAI is calculated in real-time 24/7 and disseminated from 4am to 10pm (CET) 24/7 by the Vienna stock exchange. The Index components and weightings are reviewed monthly. ISIN: CH0418626138 and Bloomberg ticker: LYCAI2UP Index for the USD version and LYCAI2BP Index for the BTC version.

The LIMEYARD Crypto Asset Index is calculated and owned by LIMEYARD. Decentriq is acting as a data provider.



ABOUT LIMEYARD

LIMEYARD is a Swiss based index provider founded in July 2016, with offices in Zurich, Paris, New York and Vienna. Led by a team of six industry experts, it focuses on both proprietary and non-proprietary indices. LIMEYARD is combining cutting edge index innovation with a state of the art cloud-based technology. Its fast-growing family of global indices are rule-based, compliant, traditional and smart-beta investable solutions for institutions on the sell side and on the buy side. The tailor-made index offering covers the full value chain from index development to dissemination, end-of-day and real time. Its client centric focus approach aims to provide top quality, short time-to-market, agile and flexible solutions at the best price. LIMEYARD has entered into a joint venture with Wiener Börse AG in February 2018.

ABOUT DECENTRIQ

With superior technological understanding and unparalleled practical competence, Decentriq is at the centre of traditional finance and distributed ledger technologies, enabling compliant products to shape the future of finance. Decentriq fundamentally believes in the impact of distributed ledger technologies. It is the next evolutionary stage of today’s internet infrastructure and has the potential to disrupt and improve a wide range of areas. To unlock this potential, traditional centralised and emerging decentralised players have to cooperate. Decentriq facilitates this dialogue with its market fluency and expertise in digital assets expertise. Merging the best of established financial service providers and distributed applications is its core focus. From traditional Swiss private banks to progressive financial benchmark providers, from traditional commodity assets to highly scalable blockchain payment solutions, Decentriq builds bridges.

ABOUT THE VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE

The Vienna Stock Exchange is the only securities exchange in Austria. It features a modern infrastructure and supplies market data and relevant information. It offers Austrian companies maximum visibility, high liquidity and utmost transparency. Investors can rely on the smooth and efficient execution of exchange trades. The Vienna Stock Exchange operates a central market data feed for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and is well established as an expert for the calculation of indices with a reference to the region. Together with its holding company, CEESEG, it cooperates with over ten stock exchanges in CEE and is highly appreciated worldwide for this unique know-how.

