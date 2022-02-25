Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
KCC Launches a $50M Ecosystem Accelerator Program


KCC (KuCoin Community Chain) officially announced the launch of a $50M Ecosystem Accelerator Program.



The KCC Ecosystem Accelerator Program is the first ecosystem support plan launched by KCC in 2022. It aims to empower projects at different development phases and provide different levels of support.

According to KCC, the total incentive amount for the KCC ecosystem accelerator program stands at $50M. It aims to accelerate the development of the KCC ecosystem through a Developers Bounty, Project Contests/Hackathon, Project Incubation Funds, Liquidity Support, and Listing recommendations.

Leandre Niu, Head of KCC, said, “As an important part of KuCoin's decentralized business ecosystem, KCC will enter an explosive development phase in 2022. Thus, we would like to establish the KCC ecosystem efficiently and quickly through a series of ecosystem incentive plans. At the same time, we will continue to explore high-quality on-chain projects and hidden gems for KCS enthusiasts and KuCoin users while improving the ecosystem."

Sam Yao, Head of Operation for KCC, said, “The incentive plan is our top priority of work this year. We expect to continue enriching the on-chain ecosystem, providing KCC users with an excellent trading experience, and meeting the diverse investment demands of users. We welcome projects to deploy on KCC and participate in the incentive plan so that we can help build a prosperous on-chain ecosystem.”

KCC will announce more details of the incentive plan soon, so please follow the KCC official website (https://www.kcc.io) and official social channels for updates.

About KCC
KCC is a public chain project initiated and built by the developer community of KCS and KuCoin, aiming to solve the network latency and high gas fees of Ethereum. KCC is Ethereum-based and compatible with EVM and smart contracts to provide community users and developers with a higher-speed, more convenient, and lower-cost blockchain experience.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

