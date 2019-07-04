Infinito integrates Sofitto's Sugi Card creating Optimal Solution for Crypto Users

articles liés
Sugi is a PIN-protected crypto 'payment card' that seamlessly uses crypto in a manner similar to conventional bank cards. Sugi card works in conjunction with a mobile wallet application, signing off transactions by tapping it to your NFC-enabled phone. Your private keys never leave the card as it is an always-offline object. Since Sugi is essentially a passphrase hardware wallet, should you happen to lose the card, you can quickly recover its funds by importing the card's seed to a compatible crypto wallet. Sugi card supports BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, XRP, and selected ERC20 tokens, with more currencies to be added soon.
Infinito Wallet, with its in-wallet apps store, currently empowers hundreds of thousands of global users to access and interact with popular blockchain assets and applications. This 'universal wallet' supports over 2,000 coins and tokens on 12 leading blockchains as well as numerous decentralized applications (DApps) on Ethereum, EOS, Binance Chain, and Ontology. Support for NEO and TRON DApps is scheduled to come later in the year. With Sofitto, users of Infinito Wallet will have an extra layer of security when transacting crypto, either with other users or as payment to DApps.
Infinito Director, Mr. Jack Nguyen, states: "At Infinito, our sights are firmly set on bringing blockchain to mass communities and enabling mainstream adoption. This is why we have teamed up with the fintech leader Sofitto: to let users secure and enjoy spending their cryptocurrencies daily using the innovative Sugi card with a simple tap, just like a good old regular debit card. We hope you will enjoy using this innovative hardware wallet and we are working to get more partners onboarded for your benefit."
"As players on the blockchain market, Sofitto and Infinito Wallet both hold to a vision of widespread blockchain adoption. This is why we are pleased to partner with the Universal Wallet in integrating Sugi, so that more users will get to manage and spend crypto securely and conveniently just like the daily use of their bank cards. We hope Sugi will earn a permanent slot in the day-to-day pocket of Infinito Wallet users", says Alexander Vasylchenko, CEO of Sofitto.
Infinito and Sofitto are also partnering to support Infinito's new Membership Program. The Points-based program has received support from seven partners, including Sofitto, to provide special offers for communities. The concept of a Points program is not foreign to the blockchain world; it was introduced by players like Houbi and gate.io. Points programs have proven to be successful, especially as a means to connect to a wider user community, and they have also opened up new possibilities for enhancing value of blockchain product ecosystems. With Infinito's own take on the Points program, the company aims to unlock these possibilities and deliver their values to consumers who have chosen Infinito product ecosystem.
About Infinito
Infinito aims to create a perfect blockchain experience for users, applications, and developers through its product Ecosystem which includes Infinito Wallet, Infinito App Square, Infinito Blockchain Platform, and InfinitoPAY.
infinito.io
About Sofitto
Sofitto brings banking infrastructure into the future by decentralizing payment systems and digitizing cash - creating a next-generation money ecosystem. Sofitto aims to merge blockchain technology into traditional banking products. Our solution utilizes blockchain technology to enable instant and tamper-proof money transfers (fiat and cryptocurrency). At the same time, it is able to integrate seamlessly with all aspects of legacy systems, including ATMs and POS terminals, which means that physical infrastructure costs are negligible. Our secure and user-friendly blockchain wallet on a banking card is the Last Mile Solution bridging digital and conventional banking products.
sofitto.com
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
