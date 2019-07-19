Infinito Formally Announces Ecosystem Utility Token, INFT

articles liés
-
Used by spending or staking, this utility token will enable access to high-value reward programs, voting rights to define development priorities of Infinito products, rewards for active usage of Ecosystem products and services, and discounts on various DApps.
INFT will let consumers use advanced financial services such as subscriptions and shared payments. For developers, the tokens serve to reward contribution to Infinito Ecosystem through creation of innovative applications using Infinito's diverse suite of development tools.
By introducing this unique token economy, Infinito aims to incentivize active Ecosystem contribution from both consumers and creators via usage and creation of innovative decentralized products, thus promoting mass adoption of blockchain technology.
Users will be eligible for special airdrop of INFT by taking part in the Infinito Point sale event scheduled for Q3.
About Infinito
Infinito aims to create a perfect blockchain experience for users, applications and developers through its product Ecosystem which includes Infinito Wallet, Infinito App Square, Infinito Blockchain Platform, and InfinitoPAY.
It is backed by a team of 50+ professionals with intensive experiences in blockchain technology, including technical developers and researchers, business and marketing executives, designers, quality control engineers, and customer service officers. Infinito, founded in 2016, is proudly based and registered in Singapore.
infinito.io
