HitBTC integrates Gemini Dollar

By integrating GUSD HitBTC becomes the first top tier exchange platform to welcome the most prominent stablecoin development of 2018. Launched just ten days before on September 10 by Gemini Trust Company, LLC, a New York trust firm, the Gemini dollar was approved by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). The NYDFS will supervise the operations of GUSD and act as the regulatory authority of the project.



The U.S dollars corresponding to the Gemini dollars are held at State Street bank located in the United States. In addition, the U.S dollar deposit balance will be examined monthly by BPM, an independent registered public accounting firm. The smart contracts underlying the Gemini dollar token have also been audited and formally verified by an independent security firm Trail of Bits.



Being one of the crypto trading market leaders, HitBTC pays special attention to the trends, technologies and requirements that influence the industry and provides substantial support to its flagship developments. HitBTC believes that stablecoins will become the solution that will mark a seismic shift in the global economy, empowering its transparency, efficiency and security.



"We're excited to see rapid adoption by major exchanges of the Gemini dollar. It's been really encouraging to see the global digital asset community understand the profound potential impact of a truly regulated, USD-backed stablecoin," said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini Trust Company.



