Gate.io Releases Proof Of 100% Collateral Transparency Of Users’ Assets

The company announced that there are two methods to show user’s total assets and users’ collateral held by Gate.io. The first method is to store each user account’s hash value of assets in the leaf nodes of the Merkle tree. The second method is to audit those assets in the leaf node of the Merkle tree and verify all the users’ collateral held by Gate.io through an audit of a third-party institute.
Conclusively, the written audit report and the Merkle tree of the hash value of users’ total assets are open to the public through the audit of the third party. Each user, through the application of mathematical algorithms can verify the accuracy of their assets recorded in the Markle tree.
“We always attribute great importance to transparency and safety of our users’ assets that are protected by a strict financial audit with a set of real-time risk warnings. Additionally, every user can trust 100% collateral provided by Gate.io,” said Marie Tatibouet, CMO at Gate.io.
“Generally, assets held by a centralized exchange can’t be monitored by the users themselves. Users wouldn’t know if their assets are being misused without their knowledge, which could lead to a situation where the collateral turns out to be lower than the recorded assets in the database. As a result, users would face tremendous risks, involving delayed withdrawal,” Marie added.
Gate.io has a feature that allows users to check their balance on the website, where the written audit report and the Merkle tree of the hash value of users’ total assets are shown.
In a centralized cryptocurrency exchange, every user’s assets are recorded by the ledger of a centralized database. The recorded assets in the database are the total amount of the user’s assets. Collateral is the amount of user’s assets held by the exchange. In a cryptocurrency exchange, its collateral equals the total amount of assets controlled by the exchange in the blockchain. Collateral can also include the amount of fiat currency in a bank, for fiat trading exchanges.
In a centralized cryptocurrency exchange, every user’s assets are recorded by the ledger of a centralized database. The recorded assets in the database are the total amount of the user’s assets. Collateral is the amount of user’s assets held by the exchange. In a cryptocurrency exchange, its collateral equals the total amount of assets controlled by the exchange in the blockchain. Collateral can also include the amount of fiat currency in a bank, for fiat trading exchanges.
