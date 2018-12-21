Followine, the Blockchain Startup that will change the Wine Sector

articles liés
By offering them a blockchain anti-counterfeiting service – not limited to the traceability of the products, as our competitors do – and a series of additional services such as market analysis, reports, customized marketing campaigns, customer services.
The startup potential has attracted the attention of IBM – a technology giant and one of the world's 50 most admired companies, in the Fortune ranking - which has offered the young startup a partnership agreement.
Followine offers to member companies a tracking system aimed at detecting counterfeiting phenomenon through the use of unique codes, randomly generated by a proprietary algorithm, applied on each bottle. This is the one and only algorithm that allow to know exactly when and where it happened the counterfeiting.
The company that enters the Followine circuit, by applying QR codes on all the bottles of its production and by activating those ones put on the market, allows to trace, and insert in the system, all the data related to the product, including: type of grapes used, geographical area, manipulations and transformations, treatments carried out, bottling, etc.
Followine is now conducting its DAICO. Why did the team choose a DAICO instead of a traditional ICO? The purpose is to reduce the risks for the investors: as a matter of fact, within the smart contract it is entered the function tap (unit: wei / sec), which determines the amount of funds per second that the development team can request from the contract.
If you want to know more about Followine and take part in its DAICO, please visit https://followine.io/en/
