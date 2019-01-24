Finance World Expo with an exclusive touch in Zug, Switzerland

The Finance World Expo agenda covers all the existing and arising topics in the financial market, focusing on innovative solutions that outperform traditional ways. A big part of the expo is dedicated to Blockchain technology and Security Tokens, how it changes certain segments of the business, financial activities, and demands of the clients. In addition to that, we will have exciting topics for the Round Table discussions, Keynote and Speaking sessions.



Our Key speakers:



Marjan Delatinne - Global Head of Banking at Ripple – Keynote: New payment demands and how you achieve the goal of bringing those demands to life.



Ted Lin - Chief Growth Officer at Binance – Keynote: Future of Payments.



Sven-Roger von Schilling - CEO at SVS Capital Partners – Keynote: Innovative and modern ways of funding for ambitious companies.



At Finance World Expo, you will experience 2-day expo and conference, over a dozen Round Panel discussions with leading representatives, Awarding ceremony, unique networking experience, after party and more.



Pre Registration and networking* – 18:00; 5th of March 2019

*If you do not wish to wait in a long queue, you can come the day before.

Conference day: 6th - 7th of March 2019

Starting time from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Registration begins from 9 AM.



Our Website: www.financeworldexpo.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FinanceWorldExpo2019/



Venue Address: Theater Casino Zug

Artherstrasse 2-4, 6300 Zug, Switzerland





Finyear is a media partner of the Finance World Expo.