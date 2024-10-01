Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Eurazeo - Internship - Private Equity - Real Estate - Jan 2025 - Paris

Eurazeo is a leading global investment group with €35.0bn in diversified assets under management, including €24bn on behalf of institutional and private clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies.
The Group supports around 600 companies, leveraging the commitment of its over 400 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 12 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth.
The company's institutional and family shareholding structure, and its solid financial structure, ensure its long-term viability. With its expertise in private equity, private debt and real estate and infrastructure assets, the Group supports companies of all sizes. Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.


Team and position overview

Eurazeo Real Estate invests in companies operating their own real assets, providing them with assistance on both their asset improvement and development strategies and their operation management, based on its expertise and contributing financial, strategic and human resources.
To date, Eurazeo Real Estate has made 15 investments, is launching a new fund and actively expanding its portfolio.

You will join Eurazeo Real Estate's investment team, comprising the Chief Investment Officer, three Managing Directors, one Director, two Principals, one Investment Manager, and two Associates.

Core Role & Responsibilities

You will play a key role in the sourcing strategy and in the analysis of opportunities, as well as in the monitoring of portfolio holdings and fundraising. You will be considered as an Analyst in the team.

Key responsibilities :

  • Financial and strategic analysis of acquisition targets and sectors under consideration
  • Participation in due diligence work and deal structuring
  • Preparation of presentations for the Investment Committee
  • Monitoring and reporting on investments, participation in development and external growth projects.
  • Extensive internal (investment and corporate teams) and external (advisors, management of investments and targets) exposure.

Key Success Factors

  • Solid academic record: pursuing a relevant Master’s degree in a top ranking Business School; Also engineering students with academic background in corporate finance will be considered;
  • Strong analytical and modelling skills;
  • Strong oral and written communication skills;
  • Ability to understand and analyse a market or business sector, and to synthesise and report information;
  • Self-starter and independent thinker with strong problem solving skills;
  • Some understanding of the Private Equity market would be useful;
  • Fluency in English mandatory;
  • Very good command of the Office pack, especially Excel;
  • Team spirit;
  • Ability to adapt;

details

  • Team: Real Estate
  • Job Title: Internship
  • Position Location : 66 Rue Pierre Charron 75008 Paris
  • Start Date: January 2025

Eurazeo ensures the equal treatment of all candidates and employees and does not discriminate on the basis of social or ethnic background, age, place of birth, sex, religion, education background, disability, etc.. As a business we are committed to providing equal opportunities in terms of recruiting future employees, enabling their professional development, salary, etc.

to apply

Please submit your CV to recrutementstage@eurazeo.com

about eurazeo

With more than €35 billion in assets under management, including over €25 billion from limited partners and more than 600 portfolio companies invested or funded, Eurazeo is one of Europe’s leading private equity companies. The Group is listed on Euronext Paris and supported by prominent shareholders, including the Decaux family, David-Weill family, and Richardson family. We have a longstanding presence in France and the rest of Europe, and we have global aspirations, having expanded into North America and Asia over the past ten years.
We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses across the investment spectrum. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.
Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfort, Berlin, Madrid et Milan.

Eurazeo

A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.

Calmon Partners
